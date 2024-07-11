Expand / Collapse search
Georgia Bulldogs

Two Georgia football players arrested on back-to-back nights on reckless-driving charges

Smael Mondon Jr. and Bo Hughley make 4 Bulldogs arrested on driving charges this offseason

Scott Thompson
Published
Two Georgia Bulldogs football players were arrested on misdemeanor charges earlier this week, including reckless driving. 

Linebacker Smael Mondon Jr. was arrested by Athens-Clarke County Police on charges of reckless driving and racing on highways/streets, and offensive tackle Bo Hughley was arrested by University of Georgia Police for reckless driving and failure to maintain lane/improper driving on road.

These arrests were separate incidents.

Smael Mondon Jr. walks on field

Smael Mondon, Jr., #2 of the Georgia Bulldogs, prior to the University of Georgia Spring Game at Sanford Stadium on April 13, 2024, in Athens, Georgia.  (Steve Limentani/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

Hughley and Mondon were both booked in Clarke County jail, with the former being brought in on Tuesday night and the latter on Wednesday night. 

The Bulldogs have been dealing with law issues this offseason, as two others were arrested earlier. Running back Trevor Etienne was arrested on March 24 for multiple charges, including driving under the influence. 

Etienne recently saw his court case come to an end, as his DUI charge was dismissed on Wednesday. However, he pleaded no contest to reckless driving, and guilty to underage possession of alcohol, failure to maintain lane and a window tint violation. 

Wide receiver Sacovie White was arrested on May 18 for reckless driving.

Bo Hughley walks on field

Bo Hughley, #59 of the Georgia Bulldogs, during the University of Georgia Spring Game at Sanford Stadium on April 13, 2024, in Athens, Georgia. (Steve Limentani/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

Mondon, who is coming off his junior season, where he had 42 solo tackles and three sacks, is expected to start for the Bulldogs this season. He played through a foot injury last year, and he is still rehabbing that as he missed spring practices due to offseason surgery. 

Meanwhile, Hughley’s role is up in the air as he is set for his redshirt freshman season. 

A four-star prospect coming out of high school, Hughley didn’t suit up as a true freshman last season, and he also received offseason surgery to repair a shoulder ailment. 

Georgia are coming off a campaign that had a disappointing end after an undefeated start until they reached the SEC Championship Game, where they fell to Alabama. 

Smael Mondon Jr. walks on field

Smael Mondon Jr., #2 of the Georgia Bulldogs, before a game between University of Georgia and University of Tennessee at Neyland Stadium on November 18, 2023, in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Steve Limentani/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

Instead of reaching the College Football Playoff, Alabama made it in, while Georgia beat up on Florida State in the Orange Bowl. 

