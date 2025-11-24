Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia lineman kicked off team after arrest following high-speed police chase

Daniels was arrested on Sunday

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
Ohio State and Georgia in Joel Klatt's top 15 😮‍💨 Joel Klatt Show Video

Ohio State and Georgia in Joel Klatt's top 15 😮‍💨 Joel Klatt Show

Joel Klatt revealed his top 15 after week 13 of the college football season. He revealed which teams are making their way into the 11-15 spots and broke down some changes in the top 10b spots. Joel explained why he has the Georgia Bulldogs over th...

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Nyier Daniels was kicked off the team on Monday following his arrest on multiple charges resulting from a high-speed police chase, coach Kirby Smart said.

Daniels was arrested Sunday and booked into the Jackson County Jail in Georgia. He was charged with three felonies, including fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, and 10 misdemeanor charges.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Nyier Daniels in spring practice

Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Nyier Daniels (79) blocks against Georgia outside linebacker Quintavius Johnson (33) during the Georgia Spring game at Sanford Stadium on April 12, 2025. (Dale Zanine/Imagn Images)

The other felonies against Daniels were two counts of cruelty to children because his two younger siblings were in his vehicle at the time, officials said. The misdemeanor charges included reckless driving and speeding.

He reportedly reached speeds of 100 mph in a 25-mph zone in Commerce and 150 mph when the chase continued on Interstate 85.

"I have not had a chance to talk to him or his family, but obviously he’ll no longer be with us," Smart said.

Kirby Smart on the sideline vs Charlotte

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart reacts during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Charlotte, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in Athens, Georgia. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)

UAB FOOTBALL COACH EXPLAINS WHY TEAM PLAYED GAME AFTER PLAYER ALLEGEDLY STABBED TEAMMATES

Brandi Canada Green, Daniels’ mother, was also arrested after she allegedly drove another vehicle that became involved in the chase. She faces a felony charge of fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, as well as a misdemeanor charge of willful obstruction of law enforcement.

Capt. Cole Edwards said in the police report that he asked Daniels why he fled and Daniels responded "he did not want his mother to get a ticket."

Daniels was able to get away from the police, but was arrested after officers learned he was a Georgia player and contacted team coaches, who provided assistance, according to an incident report.

Nyier Daniels goes up against Marshall

Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Nyier Daniels (79) in the fourth quarter of the NCAA football game between the Marshall Thundering Herd and the Georgia Bulldogs on Aug. 30, 2025 at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia. (John Adams/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Daniels was listed as a redshirt freshman and appeared in three games this season. He played in the Bulldogs’ 35-3 win over Charlotte on Saturday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue