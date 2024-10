Colbie Young on Tuesday became the latest Georgia football player to face legal issues.

The wide receiver was arrested on misdemeanor charges of battery and assault of an unborn child, per Athens-Clarke County Jail records. Young was booked into the Athens-Clarke County detention center shortly after 4 a.m. ET. His bond was set at $2,500.

One Georgia football program employee and 10 players have been taken into police custody for some sort of driving-related incident within the past 22 months.

Young spent the 2022 and 2023 seasons playing for the Miami Hurricanes, racking up 939 yards over the two years. He also hauled in 10 touchdowns at Miami before deciding to transfer to Georgia in December 2023.

Georgia athletic department spokesperson Steven Drummond declined to offer further comment on the arrest.

"This is a pending legal matter, we will have no further comment at this time," Drummond said in a statement to ESPN.

A woman, who was listed in the incident report as Young's ex-girlfriend, informed authorities that she arrived at the football player's apartment around midnight on Oct. 8 to talk about the status of their relationship.

According to the complaint, the 20-year-old woman stated that Young "grabbed her left arm near her biceps and triceps and physically pulled her out of his room." She alleged that the wide receiver was "using derogatory terms and being demeaning of her," before claiming he closed and locked the door to his bedroom.

The woman said she was gathering her personal items when a friend called her cellphone. After answering the call, the woman told investigators that, "Mr. Young came out and grabbed her from behind. She said that he picked her up and began to squeeze her torso and abdomen very hard. She said she felt like [Young] was trying to harm her."

The woman was taken to a local hospital after an officer noticed some bruising and redness. She "had a bruise and discoloration on the bottom right side of her chest where it meets the abdomen. She also had redness on her right flank. No injuries were noted on the arm where she said Mr. Young grabbed her," the officer reported.

Young pushed back against the accusations that he grabbed the woman, saying he simply walked her to the door when he noticed the discussion became elevated. He also told police that the woman did not receive the injuries "from him."

"Colbie Young was arrested last night after he asked his ex-girlfriend to leave his apartment," Kim Stephens, an attorney representing Young told ESPN. "He did not make physical contact with her in any way that could ever be considered a crime. I expect Mr. Young to be fully exonerated once our investigation is complete and the truth revealed."

Young has 149 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns so far this season.

Wide receiver Rodarius "Rara" Thomas, whose transfer to Georgia was announced one year before Young's, was arrested on misdemeanor battery charges in January 2023. Thomas transferred from Mississippi State just one month prior to being taken into police custody.

Thomas accepted a plea deal, but was dismissed from the football program this past offseason after he was arrested on multiple family violence charges in a separate case. He was initially suspended from the football team on an indefinite basis, in accordance with the school's policy after felony charges are filed against an individual.

"He can no longer be part of the football team," Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart said in August following his meeting with Thomas upon the receiver's release from jail on bond. "He understands that. We wish him the best moving forward."

