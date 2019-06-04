Legendary boxer George Foreman willing to manage Anthony Joshua after upset loss

British boxer Anthony Joshua was on the receiving end of one of the biggest upsets in the sport when he lost to Andy Ruiz Jr. in a seventh-round technical knockout for his heavyweight titles Saturday.

Joshua is now being offered some help, courtesy of former heavyweight champion George Foreman.

Foreman, who famously lost his heavyweight title to Muhammad Ali in the 'Rumble in the Jungle' in 1974, told TMZ Sports on Monday that Joshua “needs someone like me.”

“They're gonna have to go back to the gym. I think he'll be a greater fighter, Joshua now. If he goes back and gets his mind together,” Foreman said. “He's gonna even be better, but right now he better learn to box and he better get a good manager. I'll do it.”

Foreman added that Joshua should avoid a rematch with Ruiz.

“If I'm Anthony Joshua's manager, I say, ‘let sleeping dogs lie.’ I don't want to fight that guy anymore, because you don't know what you did wrong. You go back and you're gonna do the same thing. Let it slide,” he said.

Joshua was sharply criticized after losing to Ruiz, especially by fellow heavyweight rival Deontay Wilder.

Wilder, who didn’t mention Joshua by name, tweeted: “He wasn’t a true champion. His whole career was consisted of lies, contradictions and gifts. Facts and now we know who was running from who!”

Foreman, however, said the loss doesn’t take Joshua out of the top heavyweight conversation.

“…One punch is not gonna change that, or one knockdown is not gonna change that. He'll be back. He's in the mix. And, probably he'll be better,” he said.