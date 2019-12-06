Gary Sheffield, 51, shows off his power more than 10 years after his last major league game

Gary Sheffield was a nine-time All-Star, won five Silver Sluggers and a World Series championship.

He has not played in the majors since the 2009 season with New York Mets, but a recent video of him taking batting practice appeared to prove that he hasn’t lost his power.

Sheffield, 51, posted the video of him hitting dingers over a tall chain-link fence that surrounded a field earlier this week. He was also smoking a cigar during the batting practice.

“51 years old and still has the fastest hands alive #garysheffieldswing haha old man still got it,” he captioned.

Ken Griffey Jr. and Andruw Jones were among those who commented on the video. Griffey appeared stunned that Sheffield was launching the baseball, while Jones said that the former outfielder still had it.

Sheffield played 22 years in the major leagues. He helped the Florida Marlins to a World Series championship in 1997.

Though he never won an MVP award, Sheffield came close in 1992, 2003 and 2004.

In 1992, Sheffield roamed the outfielder for the San Diego Padres. He hit a National League-leading .330 with a .965 OPS and hit 33 home runs. He finished third in NL MVP voting behind the winner Barry Bonds and Terry Pendleton.

In 2003, Sheffield would finish in third place with the Atlanta Braves. He hit .330 with a 1.023 OPS and 39 home runs. But again he would be upended by Barry Bonds and Albert Pujols.

In 2004, Sheffield was on the New York Yankees. With a .290 batting average and a .927 OPS with 36 home runs, he would finish in second place in the American League MVP voting behind Vladimir Guerrero.

Sheffield made his debut on the Baseball Hall of Fame ballot in 2015. He’s never received more than 13.6 percent of the vote.