Garret Anderson, who helped lead Angels to their lone World Series title, dead at 53

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The Los Angeles Angels announced that their former star outfielder Garret Anderson has died at the age of 53.

A three-time All-Star, Anderson is in the conversation for the greatest Angel in franchise history, nearing the top of the leaderboard in many stats.

"Garret will forever hold a special place in the hearts of Angels fans for his professionalism, class, and loyalty throughout his career and beyond," the team said in a social media post. "We extend our heartfelt condolences to the entire Anderson family."

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Anderson made his MLB debut with the California Angels in 1994 and finished second in the American League Rookie of the Year voting the following season. He earned his first All-Star nod in 2002, the same year as the Angels' lone title.

From 2002 to 2005, Anderson was named to all three of his All-Star Games, leading the majors with 56 doubles in 2002 and the American League in that same category with 49. That 2002 season was his best, as he hit .304 with an .871 OPS to finish fourth in the AL MVP vote behind Miguel Tejada, Alex Rodriguez, and Alfonso Soriano.

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Anderson stayed with the Angels until the 2008 season before spending the 2009 season with the Atlanta Braves. He returned to Southern California in 2010 but with the Dodgers.

Anderson was a career .293 hitter with a .785 OPS in his 17-year career. He racked up 2,529 hits, 287 home runs, and 1,365 RBIs. He recorded at least one hit in each game of their seven-game Fall Classic victory against the San Francisco Giants and hit .300 throughout that entire postseason.

Perhaps the biggest hit of his career was his three-run double in Game 7 of that World Series, which made the score 4-1 Angels in the bottom of the third inning. That score would be the final.

He won the Home Run Derby in 2003 and was named that midsummer classic's Most Valuable Player. He is the franchise leader in hits, RBIs, doubles, and games played. His .296 average with the team is also the third-highest behind Vladimir Guerrero and Rod Carew, and he is second in runs with 1,024, behind only Mike Trout.

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Anderson was twice named a Silver Slugger and was inducted into the team's Hall of Fame in 2016.

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