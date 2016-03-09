Galchenyuk gets second goal in OT, Canadiens beat Stars 4-3

Alex Galchenyuk got his second goal of the game 1:59 into overtime and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Dallas Stars 4-3 on Tuesday night to end a four-game skid.

Max Pacioretty and Phillip Danault also scored for Montreal. Ben Scrivens made 30 saves.

Cody Eakin, Jason Spezza and Ales Hemsky had goals for the first-place Stars. Kari Lehtonen stopped 24 shots.

The 13th-place Canadiens are 6-0-1 in their last seven home games.

Galchenyuk one-timed in a pass from Andrei Markov from the faceoff circle.

Scrivens was shaky early on, making easy saves look challenging.

The Stars needed just 2:58 to score, with Eakin redirecting a pass from Jason Demers between Scrivens' pads.

Montreal got the equalizer at 14:20 when Markov's point shot went off Pacioretty's right skate and in. It was the Canadiens captain's team-leading 24th goal of the season.

With Pacioretty in the box for holding to start the second, Spezza beat Scrivens top shelf 17 seconds into the period with a big blast from just outside the faceoff circle. Spezza has a goal in each of his last four games.

The home side responded 36 seconds later, with Galchenyuk scoring his eighth goal in his last seven games. Sven Andrighetto made a nifty, one-handed pass from his stomach behind the net to set up Galchenyuk in the slot.

Galchenyuk leads the league with nine goals since Feb. 24.

Danault gave Montreal a 3-2 lead at 3:37, cashing in a big rebound off the end boards for his first in a Canadiens uniform.

The Habs scored three goals on their first 11 shots of the game.

Hemsky made it 3-3 in the second period's final minute, beating Scrivens easily with a wrap-around.

The Canadiens announced Brendan Gallagher, who sustained a lower-body injury in Montreal's last outing, will miss 2-to-3 weeks of play.

NOTES: Lars Eller did not play due to a lower-body injury. Rookie Lucas Lessio took his spot in the lineup. ... Patrick Sharp and Jordie Benn (lower-body injuries) were sidelined for the Stars. ... Prior to puck drop, goalie Mike Condon was awarded the Molson Cup for January and February.