Gabby Douglas' bid for 3rd Olympics comes to disappointing end

Gabby Douglas’ bid to make the 2024 Paris Olympics came to a disappointing end on Wednesday when she announced she pulled out of the USA Gymnastics Championships due to an ankle injury.

Douglas hoped to make her third Team USA appearance after she won a gold medal in the 2012 Olympics in the all-around competition and was a part of the 2016 team that won gold in the team competition in Rio de Janeiro.

"I love this sport and I love pushing my limits," Douglas told ESPN. "I hope I can inspire both my peers and the next generation of gymnasts that age is just a number, and you can accomplish anything you work hard for."

Douglas added that she still hoped to compete for a spot on the team for the 2028 Games in Los Angeles.

She returned to competition at the American Classic in March and competed in the U.S. Classic earlier this month. She qualified to compete in three events – the vault, uneven bars and balance beam. However, she didn’t meet the minimum score to compete in the all-around.

Douglas stepped away from the sport but never officially retired. She sought her comeback attempt after the 2022 U.S. Championships. She trained for two years and was initially set to make her official return in February at the Winter Cup. But that was derailed due to a positive COVID-19 test result.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.