Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles on training for Paris alongside close friend, 'superhero' Simone Biles

At just 23, American gymnast Jordan Chiles already has numerous achievements under her belt.

Even before she traveled to Japan for the Tokyo Olympics, Chiles was considered one of the sport's breakout stars.

She won a silver medal in 2021 at the COVID-delayed Summer Games. Once she returned to the U.S., Chiles' impressive performance continued.

She began competing at the collegiate level for the UCLA Bruins, winning NCAA titles in the uneven bars and floor exercise in 2023. Chiles also took home the gold at the 2022 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool and the 2023 Pan American Games.

Chiles spoke with Fox News Digital in conjunction with Invisalign.

"I was happy to partner with them because there was one thing I did not like about myself, which was my smile," Chiles said. "With Invisalign, I was able to embrace my smile more."

She has been a member of the United States women's national gymnastics team since 2013.

"Biles and Chiles … we love each other so much. … That's my bestie. We're Biles and Chiles for a reason. She's definitely proven a lot within her time of her comeback era. She won core classics. She's done amazing things at world (championships). She has all these medals. I'm beyond proud," Chiles told Fox News Digital.

"I'm that little sister. … I will give her all her flowers, her crown, whatever it needs to be. Yes, there's times where we both have bad days. … I know this comeback for her is about to be the biggest comeback that's ever been known, and I'm really excited to see where this year takes her. Paris … this is her time. Paris is definitely going to be something that everybody is just going to be in awe because this girl has dedicated a lot to this."

"She's such an amazing person. I wish people could see that side of her. She's my superhero for sure," Chiles said about Biles.

Chiles is also well respected. The opening ceremony of the Pan American Games in Chile served as a prime example of the admiration Chiles' contemporaries have for her. She was selected to carry Team USA's flag during the opening ceremony.

"Honestly, I was in shock. I was in awe. I didn't know there was that many people who really thought I would be an important person to carry the flag for such a big team," Chiles told Olympics.com. "USA is the biggest team that anybody can be thankful to be a part of. So, I was really in awe. I was excited.

"It just brings me back to when Miss Simone did it for her 2016 era. I’ve always dreamed of being able to be a flag bearer."

Chiles will soon travel to Texas for the 2024 U.S. National Gymnastics Championships. This year's field will feature several of the most talented American gymnasts, including Chiles, Biles, "Suni" Lee, Gabby Douglas and others. The U.S. Championships run from May 30 through June 2.

The Summer Olympics begins July 26 and conclude Aug. 11 in Paris.