Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US Open Tennis
Published

French tennis player packs bag before end of match at US Open

Paire is ranked No. 173 on the ATP Tour

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 31 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 31

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

French tennis player Benoit Paire had a bizarre one-and-done experience at the U.S. Open, losing to Cameron Norrie in straight sets in the first round Tuesday. 

On a hot day in New York, Paire lost 6-0, 7-6 (7-1), 6-0, losing the third set in just 20 minutes and reportedly rushing through the match and looking disinterested. 

France's Benoit Paire hits a return to Britain's Cameron Norrie during their 2022 U.S. Open first round match at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York Aug. 30, 2022. 

France's Benoit Paire hits a return to Britain's Cameron Norrie during their 2022 U.S. Open first round match at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York Aug. 30, 2022.  (Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images)

"Maybe the heat got to him," Norrie said after the match. 

"Obviously it was really hot, and maybe towards the end of that third set he was playing really quick and trying to make the points really short. And maybe the heat was getting to him."

US OPEN 2022: AMERICAN DANIELLE COLLINS OUTS NAOMI OSAKA IN FIRST ROUND

Before the end of the third set, Paire was seen packing up his bags with Norrie up 5-0

After the match, Paire was asked whether the U.S. Open was the last time tennis fans would see him at a Grand Slam event, with Paire admitting he would need to find motivation.  

France's Benoit Paire sits on the court during his match against Britain's Cameron Norrie as first responders attend to a medical emergency in the stands at the 2022 U.S. Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York Aug. 30, 2022.

France's Benoit Paire sits on the court during his match against Britain's Cameron Norrie as first responders attend to a medical emergency in the stands at the 2022 U.S. Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York Aug. 30, 2022. (Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images)

US OPEN CHAMP PLEADS FOR OUTFIT CHANGE, BLASTS NIKE IN WARDROBE MALFUNCTION

"I was leading 5-3. I could have taken the second set. It would have done me good in the head, but my demons came back again — the double faults — and it starts all the time the same," Paire told French magazine L'Equipe, according to Yahoo Sport Australia.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"We’ll see what happens. I’m not sure to continue the season, maybe stop there and see if I resume next year.

Benoit Paire of France plays a backhand against Cameron Norrie of Great Britain during the men's singles first round of the 2022 U.S. Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Aug. 30, 2022, in New York City. 

Benoit Paire of France plays a backhand against Cameron Norrie of Great Britain during the men's singles first round of the 2022 U.S. Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Aug. 30, 2022, in New York City.  (Diego Souto/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)

"Even at grand slams, I find it difficult to fight. I hope one day to find a motivation, something that will make me love tennis. Right now, I’m the happiest when I’m at home and the unhappiest when I’m in the tournament."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It’s not the first time that Paire has been accused of not putting forth his best effort. The Frenchman received a code violation at Wimbledon in 2021 for lack of effort. 

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.