French tennis player packs bag before end of match at US Open

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

French tennis player Benoit Paire had a bizarre one-and-done experience at the U.S. Open , losing to Cameron Norrie in straight sets in the first round Tuesday.

On a hot day in New York , Paire lost 6-0, 7-6 (7-1), 6-0, losing the third set in just 20 minutes and reportedly rushing through the match and looking disinterested.

"Maybe the heat got to him," Norrie said after the match.

"Obviously it was really hot, and maybe towards the end of that third set he was playing really quick and trying to make the points really short. And maybe the heat was getting to him."

US OPEN 2022: AMERICAN DANIELLE COLLINS OUTS NAOMI OSAKA IN FIRST ROUND

Before the end of the third set, Paire was seen packing up his bags with Norrie up 5-0.

After the match, Paire was asked whether the U.S. Open was the last time tennis fans would see him at a Grand Slam event, with Paire admitting he would need to find motivation.

US OPEN CHAMP PLEADS FOR OUTFIT CHANGE, BLASTS NIKE IN WARDROBE MALFUNCTION

"I was leading 5-3. I could have taken the second set. It would have done me good in the head, but my demons came back again — the double faults — and it starts all the time the same," Paire told French magazine L'Equipe, according to Yahoo Sport Australia.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"We’ll see what happens. I’m not sure to continue the season, maybe stop there and see if I resume next year.

"Even at grand slams, I find it difficult to fight. I hope one day to find a motivation, something that will make me love tennis. Right now, I’m the happiest when I’m at home and the unhappiest when I’m in the tournament."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP