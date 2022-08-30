US Open champ pleads for outfit change, blasts Nike in wardrobe malfunction

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sometimes, an outfit is just not working. And that was the case with a former U.S. Open champion on Monday.

During her first-round match at the U.S. Open, Bianca Andreescu had some issues with the skirt she was wearing, and let the chair umpire know about it.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I mean, it's not my fault. It's Nike's fault," she told the chair umpire.

"I need to go," she said when given permission to change. "This is really bad."

The Canadian told reporters after that wind gusts were yanking her skirt up, affecting her shots.

DECATHLETE FINISHES IN LAST PLACE AFTER MAJOR WARDROBE MALFUNCTION

"It was just bothering me on some forehands. I just felt like it was kind of coming up a bit. Obviously the wind didn't help," she said, via EuroSport.

Andreescu also apologized for what she said about the clothing company.

"I could have definitely used a different choice of wording. So I apologize to anyone I disrespected. I love Nike and I hope I can be with them for the rest of my life," Andreescu said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She defeated Harmony Tan 6-0, 3-6, 6-1, and will face Brazil's Beatriz Maddad Maia in the second round.