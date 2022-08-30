Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US Open Tennis
Published

US Open champ pleads for outfit change, blasts Nike in wardrobe malfunction

Bianca Andreescu said wind gusts made her skirt affect her shots

By Ryan Morik | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for August 30 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for August 30

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sometimes, an outfit is just not working. And that was the case with a former U.S. Open champion on Monday.

During her first-round match at the U.S. Open, Bianca Andreescu had some issues with the skirt she was wearing, and let the chair umpire know about it.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Bianca Andreescu returns a shot against Harmony Tan at the U.S. Open on Aug. 29, 2022, in Flushing, New York.

Bianca Andreescu returns a shot against Harmony Tan at the U.S. Open on Aug. 29, 2022, in Flushing, New York. (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

"I mean, it's not my fault. It's Nike's fault," she told the chair umpire.

"I need to go," she said when given permission to change. "This is really bad."

The Canadian told reporters after that wind gusts were yanking her skirt up, affecting her shots.

Bianca Andreescu celebrates winning a point against Harmony Tan at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center during the U.S. Open on Aug. 29, 2022.

Bianca Andreescu celebrates winning a point against Harmony Tan at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center during the U.S. Open on Aug. 29, 2022. (Robert Prange/Getty Images)

DECATHLETE FINISHES IN LAST PLACE AFTER MAJOR WARDROBE MALFUNCTION

"It was just bothering me on some forehands. I just felt like it was kind of coming up a bit. Obviously the wind didn't help," she said, via EuroSport.

Andreescu also apologized for what she said about the clothing company.

"I could have definitely used a different choice of wording. So I apologize to anyone I disrespected. I love Nike and I hope I can be with them for the rest of my life," Andreescu said.

Bianca Andreescu hits a shot during her first round match at the U.S. Open on Aug. 29, 2022, in New York City.

Bianca Andreescu hits a shot during her first round match at the U.S. Open on Aug. 29, 2022, in New York City. (Robert Prange/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She defeated Harmony Tan 6-0, 3-6, 6-1, and will face Brazil's Beatriz Maddad Maia in the second round.