US Open Tennis
US Open 2022: American Danielle Collins ousts Naomi Osaka in first round

Collins has not gotten further than the third round of the tournament

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
American Danielle Collins ousted two-time U.S. Open winner Naomi Osaka on Tuesday night in the first round of the final Grand Slam tournament of the tennis season.

Collins, the No. 19 seed in the event, defeated Osaka 7-6 (6), 6-3 at Flushing Meadows, snapping a three-match losing streak against her. The match finished just after midnight. Collin only had one ace but put together six points in a row against Osaka and won three games in a row at one point.

Danielle Collins, left, of the United States, shakes hands with Naomi Osaka, of Japan, during the first round of the US Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in New York. 

Danielle Collins, left, of the United States, shakes hands with Naomi Osaka, of Japan, during the first round of the US Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in New York.  (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

"When you lose to someone three times, you get a lot of information on what you can do better," Collins said, via WTATennis.com. "With Naomi being the player that she is, she definitely whooped me the last time. I just had to learn from that and make adjustments and I think I did that."

Osaka, who is also battling a bad back, had a 3-0 lead in the first set before Collins clawed her way back. Eleven of her winners came by using her backhand.

"I got lucky in some big moments," she added. "But I was working really hard for the points. She wasn't giving me a ton much free ones. Really overall I think it was a solid match, high level of tennis from both of us."

Danielle Collins, of the United States, reacts during a match against to Naomi Osaka, of Japan, at the first round of the US Open tennis championships, Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in New York.

Danielle Collins, of the United States, reacts during a match against to Naomi Osaka, of Japan, at the first round of the US Open tennis championships, Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Osaka attributed her loss to overthinking on the court.

"I’m the type of person that thinks a lot, to the point where I overthink. Sometimes when I play matches, I have to tell myself to stop thinking, just go more on instinct," she said. "I feel like I just have to chill a little bit, because there’s a lot of like random chaos in my head right now."

Collins only has two WTA singles titles in her career and has never made it further than the third round of the U.S. Open. She was runner-up at the Australian Open in January.

Naomi Osaka, of Japan, reacts after missing a shot during a match against Danielle Collins, of the United States, at the first round of the US Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in New York.

Naomi Osaka, of Japan, reacts after missing a shot during a match against Danielle Collins, of the United States, at the first round of the US Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

She will now play Cristina Bucșa in the second round on Thursday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.