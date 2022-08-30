Venus Williams bounced from US Open, turns focus to doubles event with sister

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Venus Williams was bounced from the U.S. Open on Monday in the first round with a loss to Alison Van Uytvanck, 6-1, 7-6 (5).

Van Uytvanck had three aces and won four games in a row at one point against Williams to advance to the second round. She will now try to get to the third round of the tournament, which she’s failed to do during her pro career. She’s made it to the second round in 2019.

The 28-year-old Belgian has never made it further than the quarterfinal of any Grand Slam tournament. She reached that stage in the 2015 French Open.

Williams, 42, was given a wild card to get into the tournament. She first played in the event in 1997 and was the runner-up. She won in 2000 and 2001 but missed last year’s tournament due to injury.

She fell to 0-4 in singles matches this year but has won at least one match in each year since 1994.

Williams will now turn her attention to her doubles matches with her sister, Serena. She made that clear after getting asked whether she would also begin to "evolve" away from the sport.

"Right now I’m just focused on doubles," Williams said.

When asked about whose idea it was to take part in the doubles events, Williams said it was Serena’s.

"She’s the boss."

The Williams sisters take on Lucie Hradecká and Linda Nosková in the first round.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.