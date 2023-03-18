Free agent WR Odell Beckham dismisses reports saying he is seeking contract worth $20M annually

Three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. continues to search for his next NFL team.

Beckham recently held a private workout in Arizona and reportedly grabbed the attention of several teams.

According to CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones, the Panthers, Giants, Patriots, Rams, Cardinals, 49ers, Bills, Chiefs, Vikings, Browns and Ravens were represented at the workout.

Despite the high level of interest, Beckham remains unsigned, and one of the reasons the star wideout hasn't landed a contract apparently involves his reported salary demands.

The 30-year-old took to Twitter Saturday to push back against the idea he is seeking a contract with an annual average of at least $20 million.

Beckham disputed claims he is seeking $20 million per year on the open market. However, he also added that it would take more than $4 million to get a deal done.

"I'm just so confused where the quote is from me (that) said I want 20…..all I'm saying is 4 AINT enough," Beckham wrote.

It is unclear if Beckham actually received a $4 million offer.

Last week, Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported on Beckham's desire to ink a contract that pays him around $20 million per season. However, Tom Pelissero previously reported OBJ had made "no financial demands"

The Cowboys publicly courted Beckham for several weeks at the end of last season but were notably absent from his private workout. Longtime Cowboys team owner Jerry Jones seemed more interested in learning more about Beckham's mother, Heather Van Norman.

"I did have a very impressive conversation with the most important one in this whole proposition, that’s his mother," Jones told Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. "It was really easy for me to see where Odell [Beckham] got a lot of his pluses. She was very impressive. You can see where he gets a lot of the things he has."

It is a less-than-ideal time to be a wide receiver on the free agent market, but some receivers did land contracts earlier this week.

Jakobi Meyers agreed to a three-year contract with the Las Vegas Raiders worth $33 million, including $21 million guaranteed, sources told NFL Media.

Beckham's health will be closely evaluated by any team that considers signing him.

But he clearly isn't interested in any low-ball offers.

"They wanna try Mouton but pay box wine price for it," Beckham tweeted Thursday.