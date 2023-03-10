Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Odell Beckham Jr.
Published

12 NFL teams attend WR Odell Beckham's private workout in Arizona: report

Beckham seeking return to NFL after sitting out last season

By Chantz Martin | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 10 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 10

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.'s private workout in Arizona reportedly grabbed the attention of several NFL teams.

According to CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones, the Panthers, Giants, Patriots, Rams, Cardinals, 49ers, Bills, Chiefs, Vikings, Browns and Ravens were represented at the workout. 

Jones later added the Jets were present.

The Cowboys were notably absent. Team owner Jerry Jones publicly courted Beckham last season, but the two sides never reached a deal. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Odell Beckham Jr. of the Los Angeles Rams warms up prior to the Super Bowl against the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. 

Odell Beckham Jr. of the Los Angeles Rams warms up prior to the Super Bowl against the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif.  (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

"It’s not realistic to think about having him in a meaningful way for the playoffs. Now, that’s not dismissing the future," Jones said in December via The Athletic.

Beckham is coming off a second ACL tear but is still expected to be one of the most highly sought after wide receivers in free agency when the NFL's new league begins March 15.

JETS' SAUCE GARDNER FACETIMES WITH FREE AGENT ODELL BECKHAM JR., DUBS HIMSELF 'THE #1 RECRUITER IN AMERICA'

Beckham last played for the Rams in 2021 before he landed awkwardly during Super Bowl LVI. He caught three passes for 52 yards and a touchdown before the injury.

In his eight regular season games in Los Angeles, the three-time Pro Bowler had 27 catches for 305 yards and five touchdowns.

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. catches a touchdown pass against Arizona Cardinals cornerback Marco Wilson during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game in Inglewood, Calif., Jan. 17, 2022.

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. catches a touchdown pass against Arizona Cardinals cornerback Marco Wilson during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game in Inglewood, Calif., Jan. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Beckham has had an up-and-down NFL career since the Giants drafted him the first round of the 2014 draft.

He turned heads with a memorable one-handed catch against the Cowboys during his rookie year and had a productive first three seasons in the league.

Beckham won Offensive Rookie of the Year honors in 2014 and had at least 1,300 receiving yards in each of his first three years in the league.

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. warms up before the Super Bowl against the Cincinnati Bengals Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif.

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. warms up before the Super Bowl against the Cincinnati Bengals Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

In recent years, injuries have cut Beckham's production. Aside from the ACL injury, he suffered a fractured leg in 2017.

The Giants decided to trade Beckham to the Browns before the 2019 season. A core muscle injury slowed Beckham shortly after he arrived in Cleveland. He also never seemed to develop a strong relationship with quarterback Baker Mayfield.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Beckham did not work out with any of the teams he visited in December. He is eligible to sign with any team.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.