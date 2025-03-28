Freddie Freeman’s wife shares positive update nearly a year after son’s rare diagnosis

Chelsea Freeman, the wife of Los Angeles Dodgers star Freddie Freeman, said this week that life is slowly starting to "feel more normal," after their young son was diagnosed with a rare neurological condition over the summer.

Max Freeman was just 3 years old when the couple announced in a joint Instagram post in August that he had been diagnosed with a "severe case" of Guillain-Barré syndrome.

"These have been the hardest and scariest days of our lives," Chelsea wrote in a post at the time. "Maximus is such a special boy and he has been fighting SO hard. This is going to be a journey to recover, but we have faith that he will be completely healed."

According to the Mayo Clinic, Guillain-Barré is a rare condition in which the body’s immune system attacks the nerves and causes weakness, numbness, or paralysis. There is no known cure and the cause is unknown.

Despite their life-altering, Chelsea provided an encouraging update just before the start of the 2025 MLB season this week, sharing that Max has seen incredible recovery in the nine months since he was first diagnosed.

"We had our 9 month neurologist check up for Max today. He is 80% recovered after today’s assessment. He had reflexes in both his knees and feet for the first time. He is finally above his pre GBS weight," she wrote in a post on Instagram Stories.

She said that he continues to work in physical therapy and added that he is beginning to build strength in his legs and feet.

"Life has slowly started to feel more normal. I realize how precious health is now. It is everything. If you are a special needs parent I have no words for how incredible you are."

Chelsea was present for the Dodgers home opener on Thursday where the team celebrated their 2024 World Series championship. They capped off the day with a 5-4 win over the Detroit Tigers.