U.S. Open Golf

Francesco Molinari miraculously makes cut at US Open after ace on final hole of second round

It's Molinari's first made cut in nearly two years

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
Majors have not been kind to Francesco Molinari since he won the 2018 Open Championship, but he got the break of a lifetime Friday.

Entering this weekend's U.S. Open, Molinari had missed the cut in eight of his last 11 majors, including each of the last five.

Molinari was in danger of missing yet another. In fact, it appeared inevitable.

Molinari

Francesco Molinari of Italy tees off during the pro-am as a preview for the Hero Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club Jan. 17, 2024, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.  (Mateo Villalba/Getty Images)

But he produced a miracle.

Molinari was teeing off for the final time in his second round Friday on the par-3 ninth. It was his 18th hole of the day, after he started on the back nine. He was two shots back of the projected cut line and was 5-over.

That meant anything but an ace would have likely resulted in a missed cut.

Despite those improbable odds, he got a perfect roll from his iron shot, and it landed in the cup for the necessary hole-in-one.

Molinari seemed in disbelief and got hugs from his playing partners, longtime Ryder Cup teammate Sergio Garcia and Ryo Ishikawa.

Molinari in fairway

Francesco Molinari of Italy plays his second shot on the 18th hole during Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucía Masters at Real Club de Golf Sotogrande Oct. 19, 2023, in San Roque, Spain.  (Jose Manuel Alvarez/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)

The ace took him from 7-over to 5-over, putting him at the line (top-60 and ties).

It was the second hole-in-one of the day at the course after Sepp Straka aced the ninth hole.

It's the first time Molinari is playing the weekend at a major since the 2022 Open Championship, where he finished tied for 15th.

Molinari seemed to be on the rise after his win at Carnoustie nearly six years ago. But, after collapsing at the 2019 Masters, he's had four finishes inside the top 50 in his last 16 majors.

Molinari tee shot

Francesco Molinari plays his shot from the fourth tee during the first round of The Open Championship at Royal Liverpool.  (Kyle Terada-USA Today Sports)

Maybe Molinari isn't the threat many expected him to be after that major victory. But, at the very least, he'll have quite a story to tell about Pinehurst No. 2.

Follow Fox News Digital's sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.