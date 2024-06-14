Scottie Scheffler launches putter in air after missing putt amid frustrating round

Pinehurst No. 2 isn't making any friends this weekend at the U.S. Open, and Scottie Scheffler does not seem to be a fan one bit.

The greens at the course are going viral for their absurd conditions, and Scheffler was yet another victim.

The reigning Masters champion had a 17-foot putt on the par-three 15th hole just to save par, and it looked good until the very last second, as he took the amateur side on the right-to-left break.

Upon missing, Scheffler flung his putter in the air, and it did a 540-degree turn before landing hard on the green.

Scheffler made par on his first five holes of the day (starting on the back nine), but he also bogeyed the 17th (his eighth) and double-bogeyed the No. 5 hole (his 14th).

In all, Scheffler was unable to add a stroke to his scorecard, going without a birdie in the entire round — he finished with a 4-over 74.

Scheffler will need some help from those on the course now in order to see the weekend, as he is currently outside the projected cut line by one stroke (the U.S. Open cut is top 60 and ties).

Scheffler is the world's No. 1 golfer for a very good reason — he already has five wins this season, including the Players and the Memorial. He was the overwhelming favorite to win the third major of the year.

Perhaps the biggest story regarding Scheffler this year was when he was arrested a few hours before his second round at the PGA Championship at Valhalla, but all charges have since been dropped.

