Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter: White House responds as Title IX debate, SJSU trans athlete probe continues

LEGAL BATTLES – For the past several months, Willkie Farr & Gallagher has been involved in a third-party investigation into allegations against San Jose State's transgender athlete Blaire Flemmig. In November, a federal judge ruled Flemming was eligible to compete in the Mountain West Conference tournament. Continue reading …

IN VIOLATION – The California Interscholastic Federation and the California Department of Education were found to be in violation of Title IX, the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights announced. Continue reading …

WOMEN'S SPORTS – A White House spokesperson provided a statement addressing recent Fox News Digital reporting on a third-party investigation into allegations of misconduct against former San Jose State volleyball player Blaire Fleming. Continue reading …

SPEAKING OUT – Department of Education Secretary Linda McMahon spoke to Fox News Digital during a recent bus tour. McMahon has overseen several Title IX investigations since President Trump signed an executive order titled "Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports." Continue reading …

ICE COLD – Caitlin Clark's struggles on the court continued on Tuesday night as the Indiana Fever needed to lean on a career night from Aliyah Boston to get past the Seattle Storm. Continue reading …

NBA FRENZY – The young NBA offseason has been active as several teams have taken an aggressive approach to the trade market leading up to Wednesday night's NBA Draft. Continue reading …

TENSIONS FLARE – Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese and Los Angeles Sparks player Rickea Jackson got into a shoving match as their teams went head-to-head in a chippy WNBA affair. Continue reading …

THE 'TUSH PUSH' – Dallas Goedert told Fox News Digital that the Philadelphia Eagles' signature "tush push" is a "great football play." Continue reading …

FROM FOX SPORTS – The 2025 NBA Draft begins Wednesday night in Brooklyn, New York. Here's a look at the latest draft order after teams pulled off a flurry of trades. Continue reading …

FROM OUTKICK – Cooper Manning, Arch Manning's father and Peyton and Eli Manning's brother, shed some light on how much his son's football acumen was influenced by his Super Bowl-winning uncles. Continue reading …

WATCH NOW – Four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers hinted he will step away after the 2025 season. FOX Sports' James Jones discusses what would define a successful year for the veteran quarterback and the Steelers. Watch here …

