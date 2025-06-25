Expand / Collapse search
Indiana Fever

Caitlin Clark's shooting woes continue as Fever rely on Aliyah Boston's career night for win over Storm

Boston scored 31 as the Fever cooled off the Storm

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Caitlin Clark’s struggles on the court continued on Tuesday night as the Indiana Fever needed to lean on a career night from Aliyah Boston to get past the Seattle Storm, 94-86.

Clark scored six points in one of her worst shooting nights since she scored eight points against the Washington Mystics in a game last September. Her career-low was three points against the New York Liberty in a blowout loss last June.

Caitlin Clark upset

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark, #22, reacts during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Seattle Storm on Tuesday, June 24, 2025 in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

She was 3-of-13 from the floor against the Storm with nine assists, three steals and two boards. She attempted six 3-pointers but came up empty on each shot. Since Thursday’s loss to the Golden State Valkyries, Clark is 1-of-23 from beyond the arc.

"She’ll be fine," teammate Lexie Hull told reporters after the game, via the Indy Star. "We're not worried about it. She's a great shooter, she's a great player. This happens to every player, every great player. She’ll be fine."

Boston, the third-year Fever star, had 31 points, eight rebounds, three assists and two steals while veteran Kelsey Mitchell had 26 points. Hull had 15 points and 11 rebounds.

Aliyah Boston dribbles

Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston, #7, drives to the basket against Seattle Storm guard Skylar Diggins, #4, during the first half of a WNBA basketball game on Tuesday, June 24, 2025 in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

The Fever needed every basket to halt the Storm’s winning streak. Seattle came into the game with a three-game winning streak and winners of six of their last seven.

Skylar Diggins had 22 points and six assists for the Storm. Erica Wheeler added 20 points.

Aliyah Boston and his teammates

From left, Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell, #0, guard Lexie Hull, #10, guard Sophie Cunningham, #8, and forward Aliyah Boston, #7, huddle during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Seattle Storm on Tuesday, June 24, 2025 in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Indiana got back to .500 with the win at 7-7. Seattle fell to 9-6.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.