©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Chicago Sky

Sky's Angel Reese, Sparks' Rickea Jackson get into shoving match during game

Reese and the Sky got the last laugh with the win

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese and Los Angeles Sparks player Rickea Jackson got into a shoving match during their game on Tuesday night.

The incident occurred in the first quarter of their game. Jackson and Sky player Rebecca Allen got tied up going for the loose ball. Jackson and Allen exchanged words when Reese pulled Allen away from the scrum. The WNBA referee called a double technical foul on Jackson and Allen.

Angel Reese and Rickea Jackson get into it

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese, #5, and Los Angeles Sparks forward Rickea Jackson, #2, react during the first half at Wintrust Arena in Chicago on June 24, 2025. (Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images)

Sparks and Sky players tussle

Jun 24, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese, #5, and Los Angeles Sparks forward Rickea Jackson, #2, have words during the first half at Wintrust Arena in Chicago on June 24, 2025. (Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images)

As the two continued to jaw at each other, Reese stepped in and pushed Jackson away from her teammate, resulting in the Sparks’ second-year player pushing back.

Sparks star Kelsey Plum stepped in to break up the scrum. Coaches and players from both teams then came onto the floor to stop the incident from escalating further.

It appeared cooler heads would prevail. Reese and Jackson were seen hugging each other once the game was over.

Chicago won the game, 97-86, as Reese finished with a double-double. She had 18 points, 17 rebounds, six assists and four steals. Kamilla Cardoso led Chicago with 27 points and seven rebounds.

Azura Stevens had 21 points for the Sparks with Plum scoring 20. Jackson notched 11 points.

Angel Reese celebrates the win

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese, #5, celebrates the team's win against the Los Angeles Sparks at Wintrust Arena in Chciago on June 24, 2025. (Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images)

The Sky improved to 4-10 on the season and the Sparks fell to 4-11.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.