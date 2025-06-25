Sky's Angel Reese, Sparks' Rickea Jackson get into shoving match during game

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese and Los Angeles Sparks player Rickea Jackson got into a shoving match during their game on Tuesday night.

The incident occurred in the first quarter of their game. Jackson and Sky player Rebecca Allen got tied up going for the loose ball. Jackson and Allen exchanged words when Reese pulled Allen away from the scrum. The WNBA referee called a double technical foul on Jackson and Allen.

As the two continued to jaw at each other, Reese stepped in and pushed Jackson away from her teammate, resulting in the Sparks’ second-year player pushing back.

Sparks star Kelsey Plum stepped in to break up the scrum. Coaches and players from both teams then came onto the floor to stop the incident from escalating further.

It appeared cooler heads would prevail. Reese and Jackson were seen hugging each other once the game was over.

Chicago won the game, 97-86, as Reese finished with a double-double. She had 18 points, 17 rebounds, six assists and four steals. Kamilla Cardoso led Chicago with 27 points and seven rebounds.

Azura Stevens had 21 points for the Sparks with Plum scoring 20. Jackson notched 11 points.

The Sky improved to 4-10 on the season and the Sparks fell to 4-11.