Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter: Sports world feeling impacts of wildfires ravaging California

Welcome to the Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter.

EVACUATE – Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr’s 90-year-old mother was forced to evacuate from her home in Los Angeles as fires continued to rage across Southern California. Continue reading …

‘MUCH WORSE’ – Former NFL quarterback Chase Daniel used his social media platform to give a glimpse into the sheer scope of the wildfires plaguing Southern California. Continue reading …

POSTPONED – The wildfires ravaging Southern California have impacted the NHL schedule. The league announced Wednesday’s game between the Kings and the Flames in downtown Los Angeles has been postponed. Continue reading …

'DID NOT SURVIVE’ – Altadena Golf Course, which is located just a few miles from Rose Bowl Stadium, shared a social media post saying its clubhouse "did not survive" the wrath of the wildfires sweeping through Southern California. Continue reading …

'THANK YOU TO THE HEROES' – Olivia Culpo, the wife of 49ers star Christian McCaffrey, shared a message of gratitude as first responders and firefighters battled a wildfire near a nature preserve in northeast of Los Angeles. Continue reading …

STICKING AROUND – Jerry Jones has controlled the Dallas Cowboys football operations since he purchased the franchise in 1989. He recently confirmed he has no interest in relinquishing his general manager role. Continue reading …

BLACK MONDAY – The New England Patriots parted ways with Jerrod Mayo shortly after the team’s regular season finale, after just one season at the helm. Continue reading …

FROM FOX SPORTS – Lakers head coach JJ Redick says his family were among those who were forced to evacuate their Southern California homes this week as strong winds whipped wildfires across the Los Angeles area. Continue reading …

FROM OUTKICK – Six-time Super Bowl winner and current North Carolina football head coach Bill Belichick's name is now being linked to at least one open NFL coaching job. Continue reading …

WATCH NOW – The Raiders parted ways with coach Antonio Pierce after a 4-13 season, but FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd believes the franchise's decision was a mistake. Watch here …

