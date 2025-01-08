Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NFL

Ex-NFL quarterback shows massive scope of California wildfires: 'Much worse than people think'

Chase Daniels played 12 years in the NFL

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
LA fire official says high winds hindering firefighting efforts from air Video

LA fire official says high winds hindering firefighting efforts from air

Margaret Stewart, Los Angeles Fire Department public information officer, says wildfires around city are 0% contained, reports injuries to firefighters and civilians.

Former NFL quarterback Chase Daniel gave his social media followers the sheer scope of the wildfires plaguing Southern California on Wednesday.

Daniel posted a photo on his X account showing the wildfires burning.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Chase Daniel vs Cardinals

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Chase Daniel, #4, against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Nov. 27, 2022. (Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

"These fires are much worse than people think….just absolutely devastating Pacific Palisades & Malibu," he wrote. "I work about 6 miles from all this & currently headed in now.

"This picture is from a plane to show the sheer size of it all."

Daniel played in the NFL from 2010 to 2022 after a standout collegiate career at Missouri.

He was with the New Orleans Saints, Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions and the Los Angeles Chargers before he stepped away from the game. He was mostly used as a viable backup but started five of his 74 appearances.

CALIFORNIA WILDFIRE FORCES MOTHER OF WARRIORS HEAD COACH TO EVACUATE: 'JUST TERRIFYING'

Firefighter battles a fire

A firefighter battles the Palisades Fire as it burns a structure in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)

He had 1,746 passing yards and nine touchdown passes in his career.

He currently works for FOX Sports as an analyst on "The Facility."

Several fires broke out around the Los Angeles area between Tuesday and Wednesday. Thousands have been forced to flee their homes. 

The first started near a nature preserve in the inland foothills northeast of Los Angeles. The second occurred in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood. The third, which began around 10:30 p.m. PT, occurred in the San Fernando Valley.

Another fire broke out early Wednesday morning.

Chase Daniel vs Bucs

Detroit Lions quarterback Chase Daniel, #4, drops back to pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second quarter at Ford Field in Detroit on Dec. 26, 2020. (Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Related Topics