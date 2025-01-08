Ex-NFL quarterback shows massive scope of California wildfires: 'Much worse than people think'

Former NFL quarterback Chase Daniel gave his social media followers the sheer scope of the wildfires plaguing Southern California on Wednesday.

Daniel posted a photo on his X account showing the wildfires burning.

"These fires are much worse than people think….just absolutely devastating Pacific Palisades & Malibu," he wrote. "I work about 6 miles from all this & currently headed in now.

"This picture is from a plane to show the sheer size of it all."

Daniel played in the NFL from 2010 to 2022 after a standout collegiate career at Missouri.

He was with the New Orleans Saints, Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions and the Los Angeles Chargers before he stepped away from the game. He was mostly used as a viable backup but started five of his 74 appearances.

He had 1,746 passing yards and nine touchdown passes in his career.

He currently works for FOX Sports as an analyst on "The Facility."

Several fires broke out around the Los Angeles area between Tuesday and Wednesday. Thousands have been forced to flee their homes.

The first started near a nature preserve in the inland foothills northeast of Los Angeles. The second occurred in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood. The third, which began around 10:30 p.m. PT, occurred in the San Fernando Valley.

Another fire broke out early Wednesday morning.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.