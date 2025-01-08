Olivia Culpo, wife of 49ers star, thanks ‘heroes’ battling devastating California wildfires

Olivia Culpo, the wife of San Francisco 49ers star running back Christian McCaffrey, has spoken out about the tragic wildfires raging throughout the Los Angeles area that have forced thousands to evacuate their homes.

The 32-year-old model posted a message on Instagram early Wednesday morning thanking first responders as thousands of firefighters responded to multiple wildfires which seemingly broke out Tuesday evening near a nature preserve in the foothills northeast of LA.

"Praying for everyone affected by these devastating fires. Thank you to the heroes working tirelessly to protect our communities and wildlife," she wrote in a post shared to her Instagram Stories.

Culpo and McCaffrey began dating in 2019 and were engaged in April 2023. Over the summer, the couple officially tied the knot in Culpo’s home state of Rhode Island.

According to reports, they purchased a $14.5 million mansion in Los Angeles in September. The 7,000-square-foot home was previously owned by actor George Clooney, who purchased it in 1995 from Fleetwood Mac singer Stevie Nicks, according to Page Six.

Culpo shared on her social media in October that she and McCaffrey are staying in a home in San Francisco during the football season.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said the state has deployed more than 1,400 firefighting personnel, while the Los Angeles Fire Department has made calls for all off-duty firefighters to help.

There are currently four fires burning, with the Palisades fire being the largest, having already burned 4.5 square miles.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.