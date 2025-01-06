ESPN's Stephen A Smith on Patriots firing Jerod Mayo: 'They call it Black Monday for a reason'

ESPN star Stephen A. Smith reacted to the New England Patriots’ decision to fire Jerod Mayo after only one season at the helm.

Smith lamented on "First Take" that Mayo didn’t get enough of an opportunity to develop as a head coach and lead the team. He said the availability of Mike Vrabel on the coaching market also played a factor.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"This is about Mike Vrabel. That's who they wanted. No question about it," Smith said. "He’s the more seasoned and experienced coach. I don't like this. They call it Black Monday for a reason. This certainly typifies it. I don't know why it's not called White Monday. Doug Pederson got fired from Jacksonville. He deserved that firing.

"Jerod Mayo clearly was not given a lengthy enough opportunity considering what Bill Belichick left him with from a talent perspective, considering the record, considering the way the team performed."

Smith added that he believed the Patriots’ top brass "turned" on Mayo over the course of the season.

"He didn’t help himself with some of the comments he made calling the team soft… But no matter what we can point to, at the end of the day the folks in New England were turning against Jerod Mayo. We all know this," he said.

"And I think it has something to do with the fact that Vrabel is available and that’s what’s really going on here. They don’t want to lose him to a team like the New York Jets. They want to be in the running, and they can’t do that with him as the head coach."

The Patriots were 4-13 in Mayo’s lone season.

BROWNS' DESHAUN WATSON SUFFERED SETBACK IN ACHILLES INJURY RECOVERY, GM SAYS

New England team owner Robert Kraft made the announcement after New England defeated the Buffalo Bills in the final game of the season.

"After the game today, I informed Jerod Mayo that he will not be returning as the head coach of the New England Patriots in 2025. For me, personally, this was one of the hardest decisions I have ever made," Kraft said.

"I have known Jerod for 17 years. He earned my respect and admiration as a rookie in 2008 and throughout his career for his play on the field, his leadership in the locker room and the way he conducted himself in our community. When he joined our coaching staff, his leadership was even more evidence, as I saw how the players responded to him. When other teams started requesting to interview him, I feared I would lose him and committed to making him our next head coach."

Kraft went on to say that the move comes as he feels the fans deserve a better product on the field moving forward.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Since buying the team, I have always considered myself and my family as custodians of a public asset. We have tremendous fans who expect and deserve a better product than we have delivered in recent years," Kraft’s statement read. "I apologize for that. I have given much thought and consideration as to what actions I can take to expedite our return to championship contention and determined this move was the best option at this time."

Fox News’ Scott Thompson contributed to this report.