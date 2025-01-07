Cowboys' Jerry Jones has no interest in giving up GM role: 'I bought an occupation'

Jerry Jones has been the owner, president and general manager of the Dallas Cowboys since he bought the team in 1989.

The shrewd moves he made in the 1990s allowed the team to win three Super Bowls, but the team has not found the same success since last winning the title during the 1995 season. Dallas hasn’t made it back to the big game since, nor have they made an NFC Championship appearance.

Even winning 12 games three years in a row recently, Dallas still had yet to make it out of the divisional round. As fans turn up the scrutiny on Jones’ decision-making, the 82-year-old billionaire made clear he has no plans to give up the general manager role.

"No. Just, no," he said Sunday, via The Athletic. "I bought the team, I think the first thing to come out of my mouth… somebody asked, ‘Did you buy this for your kids?’ I said, ‘Hell no. I bought it for me.’ And I didn’t buy an investment. I bought an occupation, and I bought something I was going to do.

"I was 46 (years old). I bought something I was going to do for the rest of my life. That’s what I’m doing. So, no. The facts are, since I have to decide where the money is spent, then you might as well cut all of the bull---- out. That’s who’s making the call anyways."

Jones has a list of crucial personnel decisions coming as the Cowboys enter the offseason.

Head coach Mike McCarthy’s contract is expiring with some hope he will be back at the helm in 2025. The team will also have to decide what to do with players like Zack Martin, DeMarcus Lawrence, Brandin Cooks and Jourdan Lewis, who could hit free agency in March.

The team exercised its fifth-year option on pass rusher Micah Parsons, but he will definitely be looking for a new deal soon.

Dallas had an injury-riddled 2024 season and finished 7-10.