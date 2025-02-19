Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter: NCAA responds to transgender policy critics, Trump's 4 Nations final invite

Welcome to the Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter.

WELCOME TO JOIN – U.S. men's hockey team executive Bill Guerin extended an invitation to President Donald Trump ahead of the 4 Nations Face-Off final between the United States and Canada, which is scheduled for Thursday night. Continue reading …

UNDER THE MICROSCOPE – The NCAA's amended gender eligibility policy has come under scrutiny by some activist groups over apparent flaws that some argue could allow biological males to compete in women's sports. Continue reading …

'START OVER' – Kim Jones, a former All-American collegiate tennis player and co-founder of the Independent Council on Women’s Sports (ICONS), sent a message to President Trump amid criticism that the NCAA’s policy on transgender athletes contains loopholes. Continue reading …

'I'M IN TEARS' – Samantha Busch, the wife of NASCAR star Kyle Busch, had an emotional reaction to the executive order signed by President Trump which addressed access to in vitro fertilization (IVF) and other treatments. Continue reading …

SUSPENDED – Tennis pro Jannik Sinner, the current World No. 1, accepted a three-month ban after testing positive twice nearly a year ago. The suspension's timeline allows Sinner to return in time for the Italian Open and French Open. Continue reading …

MOUNTING ACCUSATIONS – Seven more massage therapists have brought sexual misconduct accusations against Ravens kicker Justin Tucker. The latest claims bring the total number of accusers to 16. Tucker has denied the allegations. Continue reading …

NOTHING NEW – Travis Kelce said he was "kicking everything down the road" regarding his potential retirement. But the NFL star hasn't provided any updates via the "New Heights" podcast, which did not release a new episode this week. Continue reading …

FROM FOX SPORTS – The Chargers will host a soon-to-be revealed opponent during their season opener in São Paulo, Brazil in September, making Los Angeles the first franchise to play an NFL game on five different continents. Continue reading …

FROM OUTKICK – Joe Burrow likes the way Eagles' management handles the team's salary cap. He also shared his thoughts on how his contract could be altered to help the Bengals free up some cap space, to potentially keep their receiver corps intact. Continue reading …

WATCH NOW – FOX Sports' "First Things First" discusses potential 1-on-1 matchups for a tournament that could be added to NBA All-Star Weekend. Watch here …

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Autos

Fox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

OUTKICK COVERAGE

OutKick

Sign up for OutKick's daily newsletter

STREAM FOX NATION