Top-ranked tennis pro Jannik Sinner accepts three-month doping ban weeks after Australian Open victory

Top-ranked men’s tennis pro Jannik Sinner has been suspended by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) after twice testing positive for a banned anabolic steroid nearly a year ago. News of the ban comes just weeks after the Italian tennis pro won his third Grand Slam title.

WADA announced in a statement on Saturday that it agrees with the conclusion of the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA), which found that Sinner had not intentionally used a banned substance for competitive gain.

"WADA accepts the athlete’s explanation for the cause of the violation as outlined in the first instance decision," the statement read.

"WADA accepts that Mr. Sinner did not intend to cheat, and that his exposure to clostebol did not provide any performance-enhancing benefit and took place without his knowledge as the result of negligence of members of his entourage."

Sinner, 23, tested positive for low levels of metabolite of clostebol, a banned anabolic steroid that can be used for ophthalmological and dermatological use, in March 2024. Eight days after the Indian Wells tournament, Sinner tested positive again in an out-of-competition sample.

According to the ITIA’s initial findings, Sinner explained that he had tested positive after receiving a massage from a trainer who had used an over-the-counter spray that contained clostebol to treat a small wound after cutting his own finger.

While WADA accepted the no-fault explanation, the organization said the three-month suspension was necessary as "an athlete bears responsibility for the entourage’s negligence." WADA had initially challenged the ITIA’s decision for no suspension and was seeking a one-year ban minimum before agreeing to settle with a three-month suspension.

WADA said that Sinner’s wins would not be rescinded in this case because of the ITIA’s findings that the positive test results had not provided a competitive advantage.

Sinner released a statement Saturday accepting the WADA’s discipline.

"This case had been hanging over me now for nearly a year and the process still had a long time to run with a decision maybe only at the end of the year," he said. "I have always accepted that I am responsible for my team and realize WADA’s strict rules are an important protection for the sport I love. On that basis I have accepted WADA’s offer to resolve these proceedings on the basis of a three-month sanction."

Sinner’s doping scandal has received mixed reactions from the tennis community, but Saturday’s announcement was met with overwhelming disappointment from the sport's biggest stars.

Among the most outspoken critics was Australian tennis star Nick Kryrgios.

"So wada come out and say it would be a 1-2 year ban," Kryrgios said in a post on X. "Obviously sinners team have done everything in their power to just go ahead and take a 3 month ban, no titles lost, no prize money lost. Guilty or not? Sad day for tennis. Fairness in tennis does not exist."

Sinner’s suspension will last until May 4. He will not miss the Italian Open or any of the Grand Slam tournaments remaining.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

