Ravens kicker Justin Tucker has 7 more massage therapists accusing him of sexual misconduct

Seven more women have accused Baltimore Ravens veteran kicker Justin Tucker of sexual misconduct, per the Baltimore Banner.

Last month, there were six massage therapists employed at high-end spas who said Tucker exposed himself repeatedly during a span of four years, including his rookie season when the Ravens won the Super Bowl.

The accusations placed Tucker at four different spas and wellness centers, where the alleged victims say he would brush them with his genitals as well as commit other acts of sexual misconduct.

Now, the number of alleged victims has more than doubled, bringing the total to 16 women at eight Baltimore-based spas and wellness centers, two of which said the behavior was so bad they banned Tucker, per the Baltimore Banner.

The new accusers claimed Tucker "acted inappropriately" at some of the best luxury spas in Baltimore, including the spas at the Four Seasons and Ritz-Carlton Residences in the city.

Those inappropriate acts are similar to the first accusers, as Tucker allegedly "had an erection for most of the massage, intentionally and repeatedly exposed his genitals and brushed some of the therapists’ thighs with his fingers."

One of the seven women also claimed to see what appeared to be ejaculate on the massage table after the session.

Fox News Digital reached out to Tucker’s lawyers at Clark Locke as well as the Ravens. Neither have returned a request for comment.

Tucker released a statement through his attorneys last month, calling the allegations "unequivocally false."

"Throughout my career as a professional athlete, I have always sought to conduct myself with the utmost professionalism. I have never before been accused of misconduct of any kind, and I have never been accused of acting inappropriately in front of a massage therapist or during a massage therapy session or during other bodywork," Tucker’s statement said.

"I have never received any complaints from a massage therapist, have never been dismissed from a massage therapy or bodywork session and have never been told that I was not welcome at any spa or other place of business."

Tucker is regarded as one of the best placekickers of all time, tallying seven Pro Bowls and five All-Pro nods during his 13-year career in the NFL, all with the Ravens.

Tucker accused the Baltimore Banner of "deliberately misconstruing events as nefarious" and relying on "third-party speculation."

"The newspaper had already written this false, salacious profile well before ever attempting to speak to me or any of the bodywork professionals I have worked with closely for the better part of the last decade. The newspaper made no effort to interview these key witnesses until prompted to do so by my defamation attorney because they did not want to hear what they had to say about me."

The Baltimore Banner told Fox News Digital last month in response to Tucker's remarks, "We stand by our story as published."

In a statement to Fox News Digital last month, the NFL said it learned of the accusations from the reporter investigating the story and that allegations were not previously reported to the league.

"We take any allegation seriously and will look into the matter," the statement continued.

The Ravens also told Fox News Digital last month that they were aware of the story regarding Tucker and they "take any allegations of this nature seriously and will continue to monitor the situation."

