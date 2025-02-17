Team USA's 4 Nations GM talks 'political flare' to fight in game vs Canada, sends message to Trump

Bill Guerin, a former hockey star and the general manager for the U.S. men’s team at the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament, rehashed the fight that jump-started the Americans’ win over Canada in their game over the weekend and had a message for President Donald Trump.

The game started with Canadian fans in Montreal booing "The Star-Spangled Banner." Then, three American and three Canadian players threw down their gloves and began to fight. There were three fights in the first nine seconds. The U.S. got the last laugh as they topped Canada, 3-1, and secured a spot in the championship game later this week.

Guerin appeared on "America’s Newsroom" on Monday and was asked whether the brawl was ignited because of the booing, previous heat between players or the political strife between the U.S. and Canada. Guerin said he thought it was all of the above.

"I think a little bit of everything. Canada-U.S. is a huge rivalry in hockey," he said. "I think there was a little bit of a political flare to it. It’s just the time that we’re in. I think our guys used that as inspiration. If you let it get the better of you, then you’re in trouble. But I really do think the players used it as inspiration."

Guerin touted the intensity of play between the two teams, calling it the "highest level of hockey ever played."

The U.S. will play Thursday night in the final. Canada will play Finland on Monday, and a regulation win for either team would get them to play the Americans for the title.

If the Canada-Finland game goes into overtime, Sweden could advance to the final with a regulation win over the U.S.

The final will be played in Boston, and Guerin said Trump should attend.

"We would love it if President Trump was in attendance. We have a room full of proud American players and coaches and staff," he said. "And listen, we’re just trying to represent our country the best way we can."

Trump was at Super Bowl LIX and the Daytona 500 already this month.