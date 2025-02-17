Expand / Collapse search
NHL

Team USA's 4 Nations GM talks 'political flare' to fight in game vs Canada, sends message to Trump

The US already secured a spot in the 4 Nations Face-Off final

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Team USA hockey advances to championship game in 4 Nations Face-Off Video

Team USA hockey advances to championship game in 4 Nations Face-Off

Team USA 4 Nations Face-Off GM Bill Guerin joins 'America's Newsroom' to discuss the United States clinching a spot in the championship game of the tournament by beating Canada in a heated game. 

Bill Guerin, a former hockey star and the general manager for the U.S. men’s team at the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament, rehashed the fight that jump-started the Americans’ win over Canada in their game over the weekend and had a message for President Donald Trump.

The game started with Canadian fans in Montreal booing "The Star-Spangled Banner." Then, three American and three Canadian players threw down their gloves and began to fight. There were three fights in the first nine seconds. The U.S. got the last laugh as they topped Canada, 3-1, and secured a spot in the championship game later this week.

USA and Canada fight

The United States' Brady Tkachuk, #7, fights Canada's Sam Bennett, #9, during first period 4 Nations Face-Off hockey action in Montreal on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP)

Guerin appeared on "America’s Newsroom" on Monday and was asked whether the brawl was ignited because of the booing, previous heat between players or the political strife between the U.S. and Canada. Guerin said he thought it was all of the above.

"I think a little bit of everything. Canada-U.S. is a huge rivalry in hockey," he said. "I think there was a little bit of a political flare to it. It’s just the time that we’re in. I think our guys used that as inspiration. If you let it get the better of you, then you’re in trouble. But I really do think the players used it as inspiration."

Guerin touted the intensity of play between the two teams, calling it the "highest level of hockey ever played."

Matthew Tkachuk and Brandon Hagel

Canada's Brandon Hagel, #38, and United States' Matthew Tkachuk, #19, fight during first period 4 Nations Face-Off hockey game in Montreal on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP)

The U.S. will play Thursday night in the final. Canada will play Finland on Monday, and a regulation win for either team would get them to play the Americans for the title.

If the Canada-Finland game goes into overtime, Sweden could advance to the final with a regulation win over the U.S.

The final will be played in Boston, and Guerin said Trump should attend.

"We would love it if President Trump was in attendance. We have a room full of proud American players and coaches and staff," he said. "And listen, we’re just trying to represent our country the best way we can."

Bill Guerin in 2013

Former NHL player and Olympic team member Bill Guerin speaks with NHL Network host Kathryn Tappen during a ceremony unveiling the 2014 USA Olympic hockey jersey as part of the 2013 U.S. men's national team camp at Kettler Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Virginia, on Aug. 27, 2013. (Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports)

Trump was at Super Bowl LIX and the Daytona 500 already this month.

