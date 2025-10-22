Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter: SCOTUS to hear 'Save Women's Sports' case, MyKayla Skinner joins the fight

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

PAST AND PURPOSE – Olympic gymnast MyKayla Skinner reflected on her feud with former teammate Simone Biles and explained to Fox News Digital why she joined the "Save Women's Sports" movement. Continue reading …

HIGH STAKES – Idaho's Little v. Hecox, a case focused on the "Save Women’s Sports" argument, will be heard by the U.S. Supreme Court after failed efforts to have it dismissed. Continue reading …

FAIRNESS FIGHT – Last month, former ESPN host Sam Ponder said it was "ridiculous" to have transgender athletes compete against biological women and girls in sports. This week, she explained that her middle school daughter was "guarding a boy during a girls (basketball) tournament." Continue reading …

ENDLESS DRIVE – Michael Jordan, a "special contributor" to NBC's NBA coverage, had tremendous success during his storied career. Still, the Hall of Famer admitted he wished he could somehow get back onto the floor. Continue reading …

'DUMPSTER FIRE’ – Former Miami Dolphins offensive lineman Richie Incognito criticized head coach Mike McDaniel and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa amid the team’s underwhelming start to the 2025 season. Continue reading …

VOTE OF CONFIDENCE – New York Jets owner Woody Johnson continues to back Aaron Glenn, despite the team’s 0-7 start. However, Johnson's faith does not appear to extend to quarterback Justin Fields. Continue reading …

COACHING CAROUSEL – Former Alabama coach Nick Saban blamed the current landscape of college football for the dismissals of Billy Napier, James Franklin and others. Continue reading …

FROM OUTKICK – Roger Goodell says the NFL hasn't discussed potential transgender participation in league-sanctioned women’s flag football divisions. Continue reading …

FROM FOX SPORTS – In just over four months, Super Bowl week will include something new — the Pro Bowl festivities. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced that the Pro Bowl Games are scheduled for Feb. 3 in the Bay Area, home of the next big game. Continue reading …

WATCH NOW – The Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Seattle Mariners in the ALCS to advance to the World Series. FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd analyzes both teams and asks whether the Blue Jays can upset the Los Angeles Dodgers. Watch here …

