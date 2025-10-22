Nick Saban blames state of college football for string of head coach firings

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Several college football programs fired their head coaches in the middle of the season, with the latest being the Florida Gators parting ways with Billy Napier on Sunday.

Legendary college football coach Nick Saban said he believed the current state of the sport is to blame.

"You know, I'm not (surprised) because everybody's raising money to pay players," Saban told ESPN on Tuesday. "So, the people that are giving the money think they have a voice and they're just like a bunch of fans. When they get frustrated and disappointed, they put pressure on the (athletic directors) to take action, and it's the way of the world."

Napier and Penn State’s James Franklin are among the biggest names to be kicked to the curb during the season. Sam Pittman (Arkansas), Mike Gundy (Oklahoma State), Deshaun Foster (UCLA), Brent Pry (Virginia Tech) and Trent Bray (Oregon State) were also axed by their respective schools.

Saban said on Saturday that he thought Franklin’s dismissal was "unfair," given the success that Franklin had at Penn State.

Saban told ESPN that college football still needs to find a way to "improve the quality of life of players" while also developing them and giving them a proper education.

More coaches are expected to be on the move during the upcoming offseason.