College Football

Nick Saban blames state of college football for string of head coach firings

Several college football teams have changed coaches

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Several college football programs fired their head coaches in the middle of the season, with the latest being the Florida Gators parting ways with Billy Napier on Sunday.

Legendary college football coach Nick Saban said he believed the current state of the sport is to blame.

Nick Saban complains

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban questions a call by an official during the game with Mississippi at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Sept. 23, 2023.  (Gary Cosby Jr./USA TODAY Sports)

"You know, I'm not (surprised) because everybody's raising money to pay players," Saban told ESPN on Tuesday. "So, the people that are giving the money think they have a voice and they're just like a bunch of fans. When they get frustrated and disappointed, they put pressure on the (athletic directors) to take action, and it's the way of the world."

Napier and Penn State’s James Franklin are among the biggest names to be kicked to the curb during the season. Sam Pittman (Arkansas), Mike Gundy (Oklahoma State), Deshaun Foster (UCLA), Brent Pry (Virginia Tech) and Trent Bray (Oregon State) were also axed by their respective schools.

James Franklin on the sideline

Penn State head coach James Franklin reacts during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game against Northwestern, Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, in State College, Pennsylvania. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Saban said on Saturday that he thought Franklin’s dismissal was "unfair," given the success that Franklin had at Penn State.

Saban told ESPN that college football still needs to find a way to "improve the quality of life of players" while also developing them and giving them a proper education.

Nick Saban claps on the sideline

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban looks on before the SEC Championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Dec. 2, 2023.  (John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports)

More coaches are expected to be on the move during the upcoming offseason.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

