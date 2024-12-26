Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter: A look back at how transgenderism in women's sports impacted the election

Welcome to the Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter.

HOT TOPIC – Transgender inclusion in women's sports continued to be a lightning rod in 2024, but it also became a focus in the U.S. presidential election. Continue reading …

EXPLORING OPTIONS – San Jose State University athletic officials acknowledged the number of volleyball players who elected to enter the transfer portal following the program's controversy-riddled season. Continue reading …

BEFUDDLED? – Former tennis player Martina Navratilova reacted to Olympic boxing gold medalist Imane Khelif receiving votes for the Associated Press Female Athlete of the Year award. Continue reading …

NFL POWER RANKINGS – The Chiefs clinched the AFC's top playoff seed. Lamar Jackson ran into the history book. Here's a look at the latest Power Rankings brought to you by Fox News Digital Sports. Continue reading …

BEST OF THE BEST – This year produced two back-to-back champions and a host of dominant playoff runs. Here's a look at the sports champions that were crowned in 2024. Continue reading …

STOLE THE SHOW – Beyoncé took center stage during the halftime of the Christmas Day game between the Texans and Ravens, but a gesture from the music superstar sparked some reaction on social media. Continue reading …

STAR-STUDDED CAST – Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce made a surprise appearance in the "Happy Gilmore" trailer. Continue reading …

FROM FOX SPORTS – FOX Sports' Joel Klatt takes a look back at the first round of the inaugural 12-team edition of the College Football Playoff. Continue reading …

FROM OUTKICK – Just weeks after leading his high school alma mater to a state championship, Teddy Bridgewater is returning to the NFL ranks. Continue reading …

WATCH NOW – Former Cincinnati Bengals star T.J. Houshmandzadeh reacts to Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons' bold claim that Joe Burrow is the top quarterback in the NFL. Watch here …

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Autos

Fox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

OUTKICK COVERAGE

OutKick

Sign up for OutKick's daily newsletter

STREAM FOX NATION