Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter: A look back at how transgenderism in women's sports impacted the election

Welcome to the Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter.
HOT TOPIC – Transgender inclusion in women's sports continued to be a lightning rod in 2024, but it also became a focus in the U.S. presidential election. Continue reading …
EXPLORING OPTIONS – San Jose State University athletic officials acknowledged the number of volleyball players who elected to enter the transfer portal following the program's controversy-riddled season. Continue reading …
BEFUDDLED? – Former tennis player Martina Navratilova reacted to Olympic boxing gold medalist Imane Khelif receiving votes for the Associated Press Female Athlete of the Year award. Continue reading …
NFL POWER RANKINGS – The Chiefs clinched the AFC's top playoff seed. Lamar Jackson ran into the history book. Here's a look at the latest Power Rankings brought to you by Fox News Digital Sports. Continue reading …
BEST OF THE BEST – This year produced two back-to-back champions and a host of dominant playoff runs. Here's a look at the sports champions that were crowned in 2024. Continue reading …
STOLE THE SHOW – Beyoncé took center stage during the halftime of the Christmas Day game between the Texans and Ravens, but a gesture from the music superstar sparked some reaction on social media. Continue reading …
STAR-STUDDED CAST – Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce made a surprise appearance in the "Happy Gilmore" trailer. Continue reading …
FROM FOX SPORTS – FOX Sports' Joel Klatt takes a look back at the first round of the inaugural 12-team edition of the College Football Playoff. Continue reading …
FROM OUTKICK – Just weeks after leading his high school alma mater to a state championship, Teddy Bridgewater is returning to the NFL ranks. Continue reading …
WATCH NOW – Former Cincinnati Bengals star T.J. Houshmandzadeh reacts to Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons' bold claim that Joe Burrow is the top quarterback in the NFL. Watch here …
FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS
DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE
OUTKICK COVERAGE
Sign up for OutKick's daily newsletter