Kansas City Chiefs

Chiefs' Travis Kelce appears in 'Happy Gilmore 2' trailer

Adam Sandler said Kelce would be appearing in the movie

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
Published
Fans of "Happy Gilmore" were given a gift on Christmas when the trailer for "Happy Gilmore 2" dropped. 

For football fans, a familiar face — Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce — made an appearance in the trailer. 

"It’s great to see you back, Mr. Gilmore," Kelce said in the trailer, dressed as an employee at a golf club.

Travis Kelce warms up

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce warms up before a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.  (Charles LeClaire/Imagn Images)

Adam Sandler during an appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" in August that Kelce would be appearing in the movie.

The sequel to "Happy Gilmore" will be released exclusively on Netflix in 2025. 

Kelce is starting to venture more into acting after taking on his first major role in a show in FX’s "Grotesquerie," which began airing in September.

Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes celebrate

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates with quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) after Mahomes’ touchdown against the Houston Texans during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.  (Denny Medley/Imagn Images)

On the field, Kelce has taken a step back this season but has still been productive for the 14–1 Chiefs. 

Kelce has started every game and has 89 receptions for 739 yards and two touchdowns. Those totals are a bit down from the 93 catches for 984 yards and five touchdowns he had in the regular season last year. 

Kelce's Chiefs and the Pittsburgh Steelers are playing in the NFL Christmas doubleheader Wednesday on Netflix.

Travis Kelce looks on

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce gives his gloves to a fan after a game against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field.  (Scott Galvin/Imagn Images)

If the Chiefs win, they will secure the No. 1 seed in the AFC and get the all-important bye week in the wild-card round of the NFL playoffs.

The Chiefs and Steelers play at 1 p.m. ET, and the Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens play at 4:30 p.m. ET in the second game of the doubleheader. 

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.