Beyoncé's finger gun gesture during NFL halftime show sparks jokes among fans

Beyoncé stole the show Wednesday when she performed at halftime of the evening Christmas Day game between the Houston Texans and the Baltimore Ravens.

The "Texas Hold ‘Em" singer entered NRG Stadium on a horse and played songs from her most recent album, "Cowboy Carter."

She was joined on the field at one point by Shaboozey and Post Malone.

As Beyoncé started to wrap up, she stood on a scaffold and was raised high above the field. She then made a finger gun gesture with her hands as a big "Bang" banner unfurled behind her.

Fans at the stadium cheered, and the reviews were mostly positive on social media. But NFL fans started to poke fun at the finger gun gesture because of the league’s crackdown this season.

Several NFL stars have shown finger guns after touchdowns or to signal a first down. NFL officials have thrown flags after those celebrations as the league has cracked down on celebrations that includes gestures of violence.

NFL executive Troy Vincent addressed the issue at a league meeting in October, according to the NFL Network.

"There’s no place in professional football for that," Vincent said of the gestures. "Think about where we are as a society. … I don’t think that’s where we are and what we’re trying to represent. We have a responsibility as professional athletes."

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell also talked about the issue.

"It's a long-standing policy, and we are going to enforce that," Goodell said. "Troy had a direct conversation with the union, I think, just last week about it. We're going to continue on that focus. We don't think it's appropriate in those circumstances and sends the wrong messages. So, we'll continue to do that."

A high-ranking NFL employee told The Athletic last week that players are warned about the gestures each year and that they could result in penalties.