Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter: Charlie Kirk tributes, transgender debates define sports' tumultuous week

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter.

'CHARLIE HAD MY RESPECT' – Orlando Magic star Jonathan Isaac's new signature sneaker, the Judah 2, features six Bible verses and seeks to boldly profess his Christian values. He spoke to Fox News Digital about the personal relationship he had with late conservative activist Charlie Kirk. Continue reading …

A 'LIFELONG' FAN – The Chicago Cubs flew the American flag at half-staff and held a moment of reflection for lifelong fan Charlie Kirk, who was assassinated last week during a campus event in Utah. Kirk is survived by his wife and their two children. Last week's tragic events at Utah Valley University prompted emotional reactions across the sports world. Continue reading …

'DISTURBING’ – Former ESPN host Samantha Ponder revealed on social media that she’s received "disturbing" messages after she expressed her sorrow for the death of Charlie Kirk last week. Continue reading …

'WE ARE HEARTBROKEN' – Tavia Hunt, wife of Kansas City Chiefs chairman and CEO Clark Hunt, pointed to her shared Christian beliefs with the late Charlie Kirk in an emotional social media post. Continue reading …

'PIVOTAL MOMENT' – ESPN host Pat McAfee said the tragic event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday left him startled. He also raised questions about what the moment said about the state of American society. Continue reading …

PERSONAL VIEWS – A USA Cycling statement sent to Fox News Digital addressed the controversial social media posts by transgender athlete Chelsea Wolfe related to the assassination of Charlie Kirk. Wolfe was an alternate in BMX for the U.S. team at the Tokyo Olympics. Continue reading …

A ROLE TO PLAY – California Gov. Gavin Newsome's office provided Fox News Digital with a statement about the CIF, CDE and the state legislature's roles in the ongoing debate on transgender athletes' inclusion in girls' and women's sports. Continue reading …

'GOING TO BE OK' – Miami Dolphins legend Dan Marino discussed Kansas City's early season challenges and injury concerns. Marino remains confident that the team will ultimately overcome adversity. Continue reading …

GIVE US SOME CREDIT – Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Jordan Mailata is speaking out as the team's infamous tush push, once again faces scrutiny. Continue reading …

READY, SET, WATCH! – The "OutKick the Show with Clay Travis" debuts on FS1 today in its weekly Wednesday, 6 p.m. ET time slot. Continue reading …

FROM OUTKICK – Armando Salguero concluded that nine teams paid tribute following the death of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk. Continue reading …

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

OUTKICK COVERAGE

OutKick

Sign up for OutKick's daily newsletter

STREAM FOX NATION