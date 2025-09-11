Kansas City Chiefs owner's wife devastated over Charlie Kirk assassination: 'Our hearts ache'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tavia Hunt, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, was devastated to see the assassination of Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University on Wednesday.

Hunt made a lengthy Instagram post to mourn the loss of Kirk, who was fatally shot during a speaking event at the school.

"We are heartbroken and grieving the shocking and tragic passing of Charlie Kirk — a courageous champion of faith, freedom, and the future of America," Hunt captioned the post, which featured a picture of Charlie and his wife, Erika, on a mountain. "Our hearts ache for his beautiful wife, Erika, and their precious children, and we ask you to join us in covering them with prayer as they face this unimaginable loss."

Being a woman of faith, Hunt continued on Kirk’s similar beliefs.

"Charlie’s life was marked by deep conviction and unwavering purpose," she wrote. "He boldly proclaimed the gospel of Jesus Christ, upheld biblical values, and inspired countless people to stand firm in truth. Whether speaking to thousands or answering the question of a single student, he modeled the kind of dialogue our culture desperately needs: patient, respectful, articulate, and unafraid. He listened when few others would, giving young people a voice and treating their curiosity with dignity.

"We mourn the void his absence leaves, and we celebrate the legacy of courage and faith he has sown into a generation. As Augustine once wrote, ‘Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his saints…their tongues are silent, their deeds echo around world…’ I believe that even in loss, the seeds of courage and conviction Charlie planted everywhere he went will yield a harvest that endures."

Sports figures from all over weighed in after Kirk was initially shot, including former NFL players Tim Tebow, Brett Favre and Pat McAfee, as well as World Series champion Mark Teixeira and Auburn basketball coach Bruce Pearl.

Harrison Butker, the Chiefs’ veteran kicker, also focused on his Christian faith with his reaction to the tragic news.

"Thank you for your strong witness for Christ @charliekirk11. Thank you for pursuing truth and leading your family as a husband and father. Eternal rest grant unto them, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon them. May their soul and the souls of all the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace. Amen."

Hunt’s final message in her post pointed to how "sacred and never disposable" human life is, and urged those who disagreed to use words — not weapons.

"That is exactly what Charlie modeled — he met opposition with dialogue, not violence, and proved that conviction and civility can walk hand in hand.

"Evil does not have the final word. Jesus does. And because of Him, Charlie’s voice will continue to echo, calling us to live with conviction, courage, and hope. May the righteous rise up, bold as lions, and bear witness to the truth."

President Donald Trump announced Kirk’s death at 4:40 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, doing so in a social media post.

"The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead. No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie. He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us. Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife Erika, and family. Charlie, we love you!" Trump wrote.

The suspect in Krik's killing remained at large on Thursday and was described as "college-age" by officials from the FBI and Utah Department of Public Safety.

Kirk founded Turning Point USA, a nonprofit organization that advocates for conservative politics, while also hosting "The Charlie Kirk Show," a nationally syndicated Salem radio program that was one of the top-rated podcasts in the country.

