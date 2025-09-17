Expand / Collapse search
Texas Longhorns

'OutKick the Show' with Clay Travis debuts on FS1

Travis talked about Texas' odds to make the College Football Playoff

By Anthony Farris OutKick
Clay Travis: Why Texas isn't a College Football Playoff team right now Video

Clay Travis: Why Texas isn't a College Football Playoff team right now

"OutKick the Show" host Clay Travis discusses why the Texas Longhorns are not a playoff team right now.

Clay Travis is bringing OutKick the Show to FS1.

On Wednesday, September 17th at 6 p.m. ET, OutKick the Show with Clay Travis debuts on FS1. This is a no-holds-barred program where Travis, OutKick's founder, delivers his unfiltered take on the most talked-about headlines in sports and more. You're not going to want to miss this!

"OTS" has a permanent place in this time slot each Wednesday.

In the premiere episode, Clay tackles plenty of topics, including college football, where Clay is horns-down on QB Arch Manning and Texas' playoff chances. Check out a preview of what's to come below.

