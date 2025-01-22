Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter: Baseball's 2025 Hall of Fame class, Ohio State on top, the NFL's final four

COOPERSTOWN – A leadoff hitter, Ichiro Suzuki, an ace starting pitcher, CC Sabathia, and a lockdown closer, Billy Wagner, were revealed as the three members of the National Baseball Hall of Fame's Class of 2025. Continue reading …

BUCKEYES ON TOP – For the first time in a decade, the Ohio State Buckeyes are champions. Ohio State took down Notre Dame, 34-23, to win the College Football Playoff National Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Continue reading …

‘A PERFECT STORM’ – ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit revealed his wife's private cancer diagnosis, along with his son's medical condition, prompted his visibly emotional reaction after seeing his alma mater — Ohio State Buckeyes — win the national championship. Continue reading …

GEAR UP – Whether you're a die-hard supporter of one of the four teams remaining in the playoffs or rooting for an underdog to make it to the Super Bowl, here is a guide to landing some merch. Continue reading …

BIPARTISAN? – Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., told Fox News Digital that multiple senators from across the aisle have expressed support for the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act, which was previously passed in the U.S. House of Representatives. Continue reading …

SPEAKING OUT – Wyoming women's volleyball player Macey Boggs testified at a state senate hearing about her team forfeiting matches against San Jose State last year amid controversy related to transgender athlete Blaire Fleming. Continue reading …

UNDER SCRUTINY – Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker faced some ridicule after she chanted 'E-L-G-S-E-S' during her attempt to show support for the city's NFL team. Continue reading …

FOR A GOOD CAUSE – Amid scrutiny over his dropped pass during a two-point attempt in the Baltimore Ravens divisional playoff loss, Buffalo Bills fans are showing support to a charity close to Mark Andrews' heart. Continue reading …

‘THE BEST COACH’ – Danny Hurley's latest heated exchange with an official was caught on camera, with the UConn coach reminding the referee of just how great of a coach he is. Continue reading …

SPECIAL MESSAGE – ESPN aired a message from President Trump during halftime of the college football national championship between Ohio State and Notre Dame, which sparked some strong reactions across social media. Continue reading …

FROM FOX SPORTS – Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels asked Tom Brady to expound on his infamous "LFG" acronym after being awarded the "LFG Player of the Game." Continue reading …

FROM OUTKICK – As the NFL's hiring carousel continues to go round and round, the Jacksonville Jaguars made headlines by jettisoning Trent Baalke from his general manager post. Continue reading …

WATCH NOW – Patrick Mahomes said "a lot of other plays decided the outcome" after the Chiefs' controversial win over the Texans. Colin Cowherd and Tom Brady discuss whether officiating in the NFL is an issue. Watch here …

