UConn's Dan Hurley unloads on referee with epic 1-liner in Huskies' overtime win: 'Did I say that?'

UConn men’s basketball coach Dan Hurley’s latest sideline antics with officials were captured by broadcast cameras on Tuesday night, when the Huskies outlasted Butler in overtime to win their 15th-straight game at the XL Center in Hartford.

The veteran coach, who led the Huskies to back-to-back national championships in the past two seasons, has become known for letting officials know exactly how he feels. Tuesday night was no different, but Hurley’s choice of words to one official became an instant viral moment on social media.

Late in the first half, with UConn leading by 10, Hurley approached a referee after he felt a foul should have been called on a defensive rebound attempt.

However, as Hurley was pleading his case, the official turned his back on the coach. That was when the broadcast picked up Hurley’s epic one-liner.

"Don't turn your back on me, I'm the best coach in the f---ing sport."

Hurley did not deny making the remark in his postgame presser, explaining that he was seeking more "communication" from the officials.

"Did I say that," Hurley replied with a smirk. "Oh, yeah. I’m gonna sound like an a--hole here – I want some level of communication too."

Hurley went one step further to defend himself, adding that his interaction with officials is not unique, but his camera time is.

"I just wish they put the camera on the other coach more," he continued. "I just wish they would show these other coaches losing their minds at the officials in other Big East games that I'm coaching where I look – going into a timeout where I'm not talking to officials. I see the other coaches as demonstrative as I am.

"But the camera, obviously – I've created this for myself. I'm not the victim. I just wish that they would not have the camera on me 90% of the time. Unless they feel like its driving ratings and more a--holes on Twitter that can put clips of me from a game and they [can say] ‘Look how big a monster he is. He’s yelling at a ref again. What a monster.’"

UConn had won 28 straight at home before a loss on Saturday to Creighton, but they rebounded on Tuesday behind the performance of Solo Ball, who scored a career-high of 23 points in the 80-78 overtime win over Butler.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.