The 2025 NFL playoffs: check out the top teams and merch every die-hard fan needs

As the 2025 NFL playoffs kick off, fans across the nation are gearing up for the most thrilling part of the football season. Whether you're a die-hard supporter of a top-seeded team or rooting for a wildcard underdog to make the Super Bowl in New Orleans, this is the time to show your true colors.

After the close of the regular season, let’s break down which teams have clinched their spots in the playoffs and highlight the must-have merch you need to show your support. From official NFL jerseys and hats to cozy sweatshirts, the team gear and player apparel on this list can help you get ready for a playoff season filled with unforgettable moments and epic showdowns!

When the NFL playoffs start on January 11, 2025, catch all the action on a variety of streaming services, including Peacock, Paramount+, and Sling TV. You can also watch on FOX and with an NFL+ subscription.

Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs dominated the AFC again this season, clinching the top spot in the playoffs. The team, led by Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, won an impressive 15 games and lost just two.

Show your love for the all-star quarterback that led the Chiefs to a Super Bowl win last year. This Chiefs jersey features Mahomes’ number in Kansas City’s classic red and yellow.

Customize your own Chiefs sweatshirt with your name and number. This Kansas City Chiefs sweatshirt comes in a sleek black with the Chiefs logo on the front.

Show your love for your favorite football team no matter where you are with this Chiefs hat. The hat is great for everyday wear thanks to its easily adjustable strap and relaxed fit.

Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions nearly matched the Chiefs in their winning streak, bringing in 15 wins and just two losses throughout the whole season. The Lions and quarterback Jared Goff hold the number one spot in the NFC.

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs is plenty worthy of being on your officially licensed NFL jersey. Get his number and name on your black and Honolulu blue jersey, which comes in a loose fit.

Support Detroit with this bright blue or neutral gray with this Lions pullover hoodie. It has a soft fleece lining that’ll keep you warm at the game or at home.

Stand out with this black Lions fitted hat. It features the roaring lion logo all fans love, and the solid black makes it great for pairing with any other team gear you own.

Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills had a strong season, winning 13 games during the season with Josh Allen at quarterback. New Yorkers can proudly support their team that came in second in the AFC.

Choose your favorite player or add your own name to your customizable Buffalo Bills jersey. You can get a jersey in royal blue or go simple with white. The mesh side panels also add extra breathability to the jersey.

This royal blue Buffalo Bills hoodie has a classic pullover design and is lined with a cozy fleece material for added warmth and comfort.

New Yorkers deal with cold weather every day, so be prepared and show your team spirit with this Buffalo Bills beanie. It’s in the Bill’s classic blue with the team’s logo embroidered on the front.

Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles matched the Bills' impressive season, winning a total of 14 games and losing just three during the entire season.

Saquon Barkley’s debut for the Eagles has been nothing but impressive. If he’s your favorite player, this Eagles jersey is the perfect option to show your team spirit during the playoffs. You can choose from green, black or white jerseys.

Look like you’re a part of the team with this Eagles Nike hoodie. Its unique design makes it extra comfortable.

Step back in time with this vintage Eagles varsity jacket. It comes in bright green and features an old-school Eagles logo on the arm and printed across the back.

Baltimore Ravens

After an intense season, the Baltimore Ravens made it to the top of the leaderboard, clinching a spot in the 2025 playoffs. With 12 wins and five losses, veteran running back Derrick Henry and loyal Ravens fans have some bragging rights when it comes to the playoffs.

One of the most popular jerseys you can own is a star quarterback’s jersey. Lamar Jackson has already had an impressive career in his relatively short stint with the Ravens, earning two MVP nods. Wear his number and name proudly on this purple and gold Ravens jersey.

Personalize your own Ravens hoodie. This black hoodie has the Baltimore Ravens’ logo on the front and can be customized with your own name and number on the back.

A Ravens new era hat is unique and comes in all the classic Ravens colors. It has a mesh texture that wicks away water and sweat, making it great for long-term wear.

Los Angeles Rams

The LA Rams followed closely behind the Ravens, winning 10 games to sit in the middle of the leaderboard. The team, led by Matthew Stafford at quarterback, is third in the NFC lineup.

Sport a Puka Nacua jersey to celebrate the flourishing young wide receiver. The newcomer’s name and number are on a bright blue and yellow jersey.

Whether you’re lounging on the couch or out playing your own game of football, this Rams performance hoodie will keep you comfortable. Nike’sTherma-FIT technology provides warmth while still being lightweight.

Part jersey, part sweatshirt, this Eric Dickerson jersey hoodie features the legendary running back’s number and name. It’s truly a collector’s item for any Rams fan.

Houston Texans

Texas residents can rejoice; the Houston Texans made it to the playoffs with a 10-win and seven-loss record. The team and star QB C.J. Stroud came in first in the AFC South standings, making them a top competitor this year.

Is the Texans’ wide receiver one of your favorites? Then get the Nico Collins jersey today. Choose from navy, red or white color options.

Made to celebrate U.S. military members, this Houston Texans camo sweatshirt is a great way to show your love of your favorite team and your country. The sweatshirt comes with the bold Texans logo and an embroidered American flag on the arm.

A snapback shows your team spirit and is the perfect addition to any look. This Houston Texans hat is a slick blue with the well-known bull logo embroidered on the front.

Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings pulled off an impressive season with 14 wins and just three losses, putting them second in the NFC North.

Choose your favorite player, like superstar Justin Jefferson, or add your own name and number to your very own Minnesota Vikings jersey. It comes in the official team colors and is made from a comfortable polyester material.

All the Vikings’ team colors on this pullover hoodie, giving it a bold look. The hoodie slowly transitions from gray to the classic purple and yellow that all Minnesotans recognize.

Get a comfortable, bright and bold hat when you choose the Vikings flex hat. It has a unique snakeskin looking design that stands out and shows your love for your team.

Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers snagged one of the last playoff spots in the AFC, thanks to the team’s 10-win and 7-loss record for the season and the team’s stout defense.

Select your favorite player and customize your own Steelers jersey. The sleek black paired with Steelers yellow will give you a standout look at any game.

Every Steelers fan needs a standard Steelers sweatshirt. The black sweatshirt has the Steelers logo printed on the front. It’s fleece-lined for extra warmth and comes in a relaxed fit.

Stay comfortable while you’re cheering on your favorite team with a pair of Steelers joggers. These fleece-lined sweatpants have cuffed bottoms, so your pants won’t drag and the official team logo on the leg.

Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders took second place in the NFC East, with a 12-win and 5-loss record for the season. The Commanders and rookie QB Jayden Daniels have secured their wildcard spot.

Update your Washington Commanders gear with a new jersey. A Jayden Daniels jersey is the perfect place to start. The black and yellow jersey looks cool and shows off your team pride.

Stay warm with this Washington Commanders quarter-zip hoodie. It has a scuba hood with drawstrings that can protect you from the cold.

A black-out Washington Commanders hat makes a statement. The stylish hat has the team’s name embroidered in black, against an all-black hat.

Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers snagged one of the last spots in the playoffs. Their record included 11 wins and six losses behind the arm of QB Justin Herbert.

Sport a Ladd McConkey jersey and show your love for the rookie wide receiver. The jersey comes in the electric blue and yellow that makes any LA Chargers fan stand out in a crowd.

Add a zip-up hoodie to your Chargers gear collection. This hoodie has a fleece lining and scuba hood to protect you from bad weather.

This LA Chargers fitted hat features a dynamic Chargers graphic in the bright team colors. The classic fit makes this hat an easy one to wear daily.

Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers finished the regular season with 11 wins and six losses, holding the third spot in the NFC North division.

Pick your favorite player, like Jordan Love or Josh Jacobs, or get a custom Green Bay Packers jersey. The officially licensed jersey shows off the classic Packers colors and is customized to your favorite player or your own name and number.

You’ll never want to take off this comfortable Green Bay Packers hoodie. It has a simple Packers logo on the chest and the rest is a solid green and gray.

Keep your head warm during the freezing Wisconsin winters and show your love for the state’s favorite football team when you wear this Green Bay Packers hat. The knit design adds warmth and style to all your looks.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fought their way to their fourth NFC South title. Led by quarterback Baker Mayfield and wide receiver Mike Evans, the team ended the regular season with a 10-win, 7-loss record.

Get a classic Tampa Bay Buccaneers jersey with QB Baker Mayfield’s name and number. The mesh panels on the side add breathability and make the jersey comfortable to wear in all seasons.

Go vintage with a Tampa Bay Buccaneers throwback hoodie. It comes in a bright orange color with the throwback Buccaneers logo printed on the front.

Celebrate Tampa Bay’s championship run with a Tampa Bay Buccaneers New Era champions hat. It’s specifically branded to celebrate the team’s 2024 NFC South championship season, so get it while you can.

Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos clinched the last playoff spot in the AFC West with an impressive 38-0 win over the Chiefs in their last game. Their final record for the year matches the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 10 wins and 7 losses.

This Bo Nix Denver Broncos jersey was just released to celebrate the 2024 season. It’s designed for movement, so it’s great for lounging or getting out onto the field.

Stay comfortable during every game with a Denver Broncos vintage short sleeve pullover hoodie. The vintage look is a throwback to the older Broncos logo.

Looking for a straightforward sweatshirt with your favorite team’s logo? This Denver Broncos primary team logo pullover hoodie is just that. It comes in navy blue with the modern Broncos logo printed in the middle.