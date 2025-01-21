Expand / Collapse search
College Football

ESPN airs Trump message during college football national title game, triggering social media meltdown

President Trump had a message for Americans and the players on the field

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
ESPN on Monday decided to air a message from President Trump during halftime of the college football national championship between Ohio State and Notre Dame.

Trump could not make the game, which took place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, as he was celebrating his return to the White House and going to inauguration balls.

His message, however, was clear: "the golden age of America has begun."

Trump signs a Day One executive order

President Trump signs executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 20, 2025. (JIM WATSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

"Hello to my great, fellow Americans. This has been a historic and exciting day for our country. In recent years, our people have suffered greatly, but starting now, we’re going to bring America back and make it safer, richer and prouder than ever before," Trump said.

"We’ll have a nation filled with compassion, strength and exceptionalism. Through our power and might, we will stop wars, and we will bring our world to peace. We will be respected again, and we will be admitted again — admired like we haven’t been in many, many years. We’ll put America first, and by doing so, we’re gonna make America great again.

OHIO STATE HOLDS OFF NOTRE DAME TO WIN COLLEGE FOOTBALL NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP

ESPN logo in 2017

The ESPN logo is seen on an electronic display in Times Square in New York City on Aug. 23, 2017. (REUTERS/Mike Segar)

"In less than three months since the election, you have already seen it happening. You can feel the excitement, and you can see the confidence and spirit returning to our nation. Together we are going to lead our county to glorious new heights. The golden age of America has just begun.

"To all of the players and fans watching tonight, I know it’s been a long and difficult journey. It’s been a long season, but you have two tremendous teams, and get to the game and go out and fight hard and fight fair and let the better team win. And I’m going to enjoy watching it. Thank you, and good night."

ESPN caught social media flak for deciding to air the message.

Trump plays to the crowd

President Trump departs an indoor Presidential Inauguration Parade event in Washington, D.C., on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Trump has been seen on ESPN at college football games before. He attended the national championship in January 2020 when it took place in New Orleans.

