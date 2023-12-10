NFL Week 14 preview: Eagles, Cowboys, and 49ers seek to clinch playoff berth

The 2023 NFL season is entering the final stretch of the regular season and several teams are nearing a potential playoff berth this week.

The Philadelphia Eagles will travel to Dallas for an NFC East showdown against the Cowboys on Sunday night following a brutal beat down by the San Francisco 49ers the previous week. The race for the no. 1 seed in the NFC continues to tighten as the Niners take on the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday afternoon

Read below to see how the AFC and NFC stack up heading into Week 14, and how some teams can clinch a playoff berth, via the NFL.

Playoff clinching scenarios

Dallas clinches playoff berth if:

1. DAL win + MIN loss or tie + GB loss or tie + SEA loss + TB loss or tie + DET win or tie + LAR loss or tie (as long as GB and MIN both don’t tie) OR

2. DAL win + MIN loss or tie + GB loss or tie + SEA loss + TB loss or tie + DET win or tie + NO loss or tie (as long as GB and MIN both don’t tie) OR

3. DAL win + MIN loss or tie + GB loss or tie + SEA loss + TB tie + DET win or tie (as long as GB and MIN both don’t tie)

Philadelphia clinches playoff berth if:

1. PHI win + SEA loss or tie OR

2. PHI win + LAR loss or tie OR

3. PHI win + GB loss or tie + MIN loss or tie OR

4. PHI win + GB loss or tie + DET loss OR

5. PHI tie + LAR loss + SEA loss OR

6. PHI tie + LAR loss + MIN loss or tie OR

7. PHI tie + LAR loss + GB loss or tie OR

8. PHI tie + SEA loss + MIN loss or tie OR

9. PHI tie + SEA loss + GB loss or tie OR

10. PHI tie + MIN loss + GB loss

San Francisco clinches playoff berth if:

1. SF win + GB loss OR

2. SF win + MIN loss OR

3. SF win + GB tie + MIN tie

ELIMINATED

The Carolina Panthers became the first team eliminated from playoff contention after falling to 1-11 following a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

STANDINGS

AFC

1. Miami Dolphins

Record: 9-3, 1st in the AFC East

Remaining schedule: Titans, Jets, Cowboys, at Ravens, Bills

2. Baltimore Ravens

Record: 9-3, 1st in the AFC North

Remaining schedule: Rams, at Jaguars, at 49ers, Dolphins, Steelers

3. Kansas City Chiefs

Record: 8-4, 1st in the AFC West

Remaining schedule: Bills, at Patriots, Raiders, Bengals, at Chargers

4. Jacksonville Jaguars

Record: 8-4, 1st in the AFC South

Remaining schedule: at Browns, Ravens, at Buccaneers, Panthers, at Titans

5. Cleveland Browns

Record: 7-5, 2nd in the AFC North

Remaining Schedule: Jaguars, Bears, at Texans, Jets, at Bengals

6. Indianapolis Colts

Record: 7-5, 2nd in the AFC South

Remaining schedule: at Bengals, Steelers, at Falcons, Raiders, Texans

7. Houston Texans

Record: 7-5, 3rd in the AFC South

Remaining schedule: at Jets, at Titans, Browns, Titans, at Colts

NFC

1. Philadelphia Eagles

Record: 10-2, 1st in the NFC East

Remaining schedule: at Cowboys, at Seahawks, Giants, Cardinals, at Giants,

2. San Francisco 49ers

Record: 9-3, 1st in the NFC West

Remaining schedule: Seahawks, at Cardinals, Ravens, at Commanders, Rams

3. Detroit Lions

Record: 9-3, 1st in the NFC North

Remaining schedule: at Bears, Broncos, at Vikings, at Cowboys, Vikings

4. Atlanta Falcons

Record: 6-6, 1st in the NFC South

Remaining schedule: Buccaneers, at Panthers, Colts, at Bears, at Saints

5. Dallas Cowboys

Record: 9-3, 2nd in the NFC East

Remaining schedule: Eagles, at Bills, at Dolphins, Lions, at Commanders

6. Minnesota Vikings

Record: 6-6, 2nd in the NFC North

Remaining schedule: at Raiders, at Bengals, Lions, Packers, at Lions

7. Green Bay Packers

Record: 6-6, 3rd in the NFC North

Remaining schedule: at Giants, Buccaneers, at Panthers, at Vikings, Bears

Follow Fox News Digital's sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter .




