CRIME

Former Titans scout accused of killing pregnant girlfriend released from jail on $2.5M bond

Blaise Taylor is accused of poisoning his girlfriend Jade Benning, who was 5 months pregnant

Stepheny Price By Stepheny Price Fox News
Published
Life sentence sought for former Titans scout accused of poisoning pregnant girlfriend Video

Life sentence sought for former Titans scout accused of poisoning pregnant girlfriend

The man accused of poisoning his pregnant girlfriend made his first court appearance on Wednesday.

The former Tennessee Titans scout accused of poisoning his pregnant girlfriend to death bonded out of jail on Friday morning, WZTV first reported. 

The Davidson County Sheriff's Office confirmed to WZTV that Blaise Taylor, 27, had his bond set at $2,500,000 earlier this month following his arrest for the murder of his girlfriend Jade Benning and her unborn child. 

U.S. Marshals arrested Taylor in Utah, who moved there following the deaths, and served him an indictment from Nashville police earlier this month. Taylor previously worked for the Tennessee Titans as a scout from 2019 to 2023. 

Because of the unborn baby's death, Taylor was charged with two first-degree murder charges. Taylor is believed to have fathered the child.

FORMER TENNESSEE TITANS SCOUT ACCUSED OF POISONING PREGNANT GIRLFRIEND TO DEATH FACES POTENTIAL LIFE SENTENCE

Jade Benning (R) and Blaise Taylor (L)

Blaise Taylor, 27, was arrested in Utah on two counts of first-degree murder after the poisoning death of his girlfriend Jade Benning and her baby. (Family of Jade Benning and Metro Nashville Police Department)

Shortly after his arrest, Taylor made his first court appearance via video conference on April 3. The district attorney's office is pursuing life in prison without parole for Taylor under the circumstances that he knew Benning was pregnant, committed the murder knowingly and committed the murder against a person less than 12 years old.

BLAISE TAYLOR, FORMER ARKANSAS STATE STAR, ARRESTED ON SUSPICION OF POISONING, KILLING PREGNANT GIRLFRIEND

Jade Benning share pregnancy update

Blaise Taylor, a former scout for the Tennessee Titans, was arrested in Utah for Benning's death and the death of her unborn baby, Ivy. (Family of Jade Benning)

On Feb. 25, 2023, Benning was rushed to the hospital after Taylor called 911, claiming that Benning had an allergic reaction. She was unable to speak to police before she died, because, as ESPN notes, her condition had grown critical quickly.

Benning was five months pregnant at the time. The baby died on February 27, and Benning died on March 6 – her 25th birthday. The alleged murder happened in Nashville.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Davidson County Sheriff's Office for comment, but has not yet heard back.