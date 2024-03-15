Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Arkansas State Red Wolves

Blaise Taylor, former Arkansas State star, arrested on suspicion of poisoning, killing pregnant girlfriend

Taylor is employed by Texas A&M

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 15 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 15

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A former Arkansas State football player was arrested Thursday night due to his alleged involvement in the death of his pregnant girlfriend.

Blaise Taylor, who currently works as a staffer at Texas A&M, is accused of poisoning Jade Benning, killing her and her unborn child.

Benning was rushed to the hospital on February 25 of last year. Taylor called 911, saying that Benning had an allergic reaction. She was unable to speak to police before she died, because, as ESPN notes, her condition had grown critical quickly.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Blaise Taylor

Defensive back Blaise Taylor, #1 of the Arkansas State Red Wolves, attempts to escape a tackle by wide receiver Cody Thompson, #25 of the Toledo Rockets, during the second quarter on January 4, 2015, at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Alabama. At halftime, the Toledo Rockets led the Arkansas State Red Wolves 35-17. (Michael Chang/Getty Images)

Benning was five months pregnant at the time. The fetus died on February 27, and Benning died on March 6, her 25th birthday. The alleged incident occurred in Nashville.

Because of the fetus' death, Taylor has been hit with two first-degree murder charges. Taylor is believed to have fathered the child.

U.S. Marshals arrested Taylor in Utah, serving an indictment from Nashville police. Taylor had worked for the Tennessee Titans.

Blaise Taylor catching punt

Arkansas State Red Wolves defensive back Blaise Taylor (1) catches a punt during the Cure Bowl between the UCF Knights and Arkansas State Red Wolves on December 17, 2016, at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.  (Joe  Petro/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

PLANET FITNESS REVOKES WOMAN'S MEMBERSHIP AFTER SHE SNAPPED PHOTO OF TRANSGENDER WOMAN IN WOMEN'S LOCKER ROOM

Taylor was a four-year starter with Arkansas State, where he still holds the school's records for punt return yards (1,151) and pass breakups (30). He had one punt return for a touchdown in each of his four years in college. He also ran back a kickoff for a touchdown in his sophomore year in 2015.

He was named a Second-Team All-Sun Belt return specialist in 2014 and 2016 and was named the conference's Special Teams Player of the Week three times during his career.

Blaise Taylor running

Arkansas State Red Wolves defensive back Blaise Taylor (1) scoops up his fumble and runs for a 63-yard touchdown during the first half against Nebraska on September 2, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska. Nebraska beat Arkansas State 43 to 36. (John Peterson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Taylor has worked as an analyst on college staffs and as an NFL scout. His father, Trooper, recently joined Texas A&M's coaching staff as the associate head coach alongside Mike Elko and also became their running backs coach.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.