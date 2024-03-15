Blaise Taylor, former Arkansas State star, arrested on suspicion of poisoning, killing pregnant girlfriend

A former Arkansas State football player was arrested Thursday night due to his alleged involvement in the death of his pregnant girlfriend.

Blaise Taylor, who currently works as a staffer at Texas A&M, is accused of poisoning Jade Benning, killing her and her unborn child.

Benning was rushed to the hospital on February 25 of last year. Taylor called 911, saying that Benning had an allergic reaction. She was unable to speak to police before she died, because, as ESPN notes, her condition had grown critical quickly.

Benning was five months pregnant at the time. The fetus died on February 27, and Benning died on March 6, her 25th birthday. The alleged incident occurred in Nashville.

Because of the fetus' death, Taylor has been hit with two first-degree murder charges. Taylor is believed to have fathered the child.

U.S. Marshals arrested Taylor in Utah, serving an indictment from Nashville police. Taylor had worked for the Tennessee Titans.

Taylor was a four-year starter with Arkansas State, where he still holds the school's records for punt return yards (1,151) and pass breakups (30). He had one punt return for a touchdown in each of his four years in college. He also ran back a kickoff for a touchdown in his sophomore year in 2015.

He was named a Second-Team All-Sun Belt return specialist in 2014 and 2016 and was named the conference's Special Teams Player of the Week three times during his career.

Taylor has worked as an analyst on college staffs and as an NFL scout. His father, Trooper, recently joined Texas A&M's coaching staff as the associate head coach alongside Mike Elko and also became their running backs coach.

