CRIME

Former Tennessee Titans scout accused of poisoning pregnant girlfriend to death faces potential life sentence

Blaise Taylor, 27, was arrested and accused of poisoning his girlfriend Jade Benning and their unborn baby

Stepheny Price By Stepheny Price Fox News
Published
Life sentence sought for former Titans scout accused of poisoning pregnant girlfriend Video

Life sentence sought for former Titans scout accused of poisoning pregnant girlfriend

The man accused of poisoning his pregnant girlfriend made his first court appearance on Wednesday. (Video: Fox Nashville)

The former Tennessee Titans scout who is accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend made his first court appearance on Wednesday as the district attorney is seeking a life in prison sentence.

Blaise Taylor, 27, is accused of poisoning his girlfriend, Jade Benning, and killing her and her unborn child.

U.S. Marshals arrested Taylor in Utah, serving an indictment from Nashville police. Taylor previously worked for the Tennessee Titans.

Because of the unborn baby's death, Taylor was charged with two first-degree murder charges. Taylor is believed to have fathered the child.

Jade Benning (R) and Blaise Taylor (L)

Blaise Taylor, 27, was arrested in Utah on two counts of first-degree murder after the poisoning death of his girlfriend Jade Benning and her unborn baby. (Family of Jade Benning and Metro Nashville Police Department)

On Feb. 25, 2023, Benning was rushed to the hospital after Taylor called 911, claiming that Benning had an allergic reaction. She was unable to speak to police before she died, because, as ESPN notes, her condition had grown critical quickly.

Benning was five months pregnant at the time. The baby died on February 27, and Benning died on March 6 – her 25th birthday. The alleged incident happened in Nashville.

    Blaise Taylor, former Titans scout accused of poisoning pregnant girlfriend, made his first court appearance on April 3, 2024, via video conference. (Fox Nashville)

    Jade Benning was pregnant when she was rushed to the hospital in 2023. She died on her 25th birthday from an alleged poisoning. (Family of Jade Benning)

    Blaise Taylor, accused of poisoning his pregnant girlfriend, made his first court appearance on Wednesday. (METRO NASHVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT)

On Wednesday, he appeared in a Nashville court via video conference. Fox 17 News obtained a notice of intent from the district attorney's office that said they are pursuing life in prison without parole for Taylor.

Jade Benning share pregnancy update

Blaise Taylor, a former scout for the Tennessee Titans, was arrested in Utah last week for jade Benning's death and the death of her unborn baby, Ivy. Benning was five months along at the time of her death. (Family of Jade Benning)

The DA's office is prosecuting Taylor for life in prison on behalf of the State of Tennessee, stating that the murder was knowingly committed, solicited, and directed, or aided by the defendant.

Taylor worked with the Tennessee Titans as a scout from 2019 to 2023, the team confirmed to Fox 17 News. His bond hearing is set for April 15.

Photo of Jade Benning

Jade Benning died on her 25th birthday after being allegedly poisoned to death by her boyfriend. (Family of Jade Benning)

According to Benning's obituary, she spent her career in roles as head pastry chef at Mirabellas Table and chef at Earnest Bar & Hideaway, and her catering business, JTB Eatery in Nashville.

"To know Jade was to love Jade. She had a smile that would light up the room, a laugh that was contagious, and a heart that loved everyone," the obituary read. 

Fox News Digital reached out to the district attorney for comment. 

Fox News' Ryan Morik contributed to this report. 