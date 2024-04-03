Former Tennessee Titans scout accused of poisoning pregnant girlfriend to death faces potential life sentence

The former Tennessee Titans scout who is accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend made his first court appearance on Wednesday as the district attorney is seeking a life in prison sentence.

Blaise Taylor, 27, is accused of poisoning his girlfriend, Jade Benning, and killing her and her unborn child.

U.S. Marshals arrested Taylor in Utah, serving an indictment from Nashville police. Taylor previously worked for the Tennessee Titans.

Because of the unborn baby's death, Taylor was charged with two first-degree murder charges. Taylor is believed to have fathered the child.

On Feb. 25, 2023, Benning was rushed to the hospital after Taylor called 911, claiming that Benning had an allergic reaction. She was unable to speak to police before she died, because, as ESPN notes, her condition had grown critical quickly.

Benning was five months pregnant at the time. The baby died on February 27, and Benning died on March 6 – her 25th birthday. The alleged incident happened in Nashville.

On Wednesday, he appeared in a Nashville court via video conference. Fox 17 News obtained a notice of intent from the district attorney's office that said they are pursuing life in prison without parole for Taylor.

The DA's office is prosecuting Taylor for life in prison on behalf of the State of Tennessee, stating that the murder was knowingly committed, solicited, and directed, or aided by the defendant.

Taylor worked with the Tennessee Titans as a scout from 2019 to 2023, the team confirmed to Fox 17 News. His bond hearing is set for April 15.

According to Benning's obituary, she spent her career in roles as head pastry chef at Mirabellas Table and chef at Earnest Bar & Hideaway, and her catering business, JTB Eatery in Nashville.

"To know Jade was to love Jade. She had a smile that would light up the room, a laugh that was contagious, and a heart that loved everyone," the obituary read.

