Los Angeles Rams
Published

Former Rams OT Andrew Whitworth promises kids 'I'm gonna be home with you guys'

Before the season ended, Whitworth was named the 2021 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year

By Anthony Farris | OutKick
Super Bowl champion Andrew Whitworth may have announced his retirement from the NFL on Tuesday, but his kids were privy to that decision much sooner.

Moments after Whitworth and the Rams topped his former team, Cincinnati, in the Super Bowl, Whitworth metaphorically walked away from the game and back into his kids’ lives.

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - JANUARY 02: Offensive tackles Rob Havenstein #79 and Andrew Whitworth #77 of the Los Angeles Rams walk off the field following the Rams win over the Baltimore Ravens at M&amp;amp;T Bank Stadium on January 02, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

"Listen. That was daddy’s last football game. That’s it," Whitworth said via NFL Films, as confetti rained down on him and his children. "No more. I’m gonna be home with you guys."

See Whitworth’s awesome moment with his kids below:

Whitworth, who retired at age 40 after 16 years in the league, four Pro Bowls and a Lombardi Trophy, wasted little time shifting his focus from his opponent to his kin.

"(I) promise I’m gonna be a better dad. I’m gonna be around more," Whitworth insisted as his kids sat on the field, grinning ear to ear.

Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth is seen on the sideline during an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Dec. 5, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. Whitworth will make history on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 against the Arizona Cardinals as the first player in NFL history to start a game at his position at 40 years old. Whitworth, who celebrates his birthday Sunday, has been the cornerstone of Los Angeles’ offense during McVay’s half-decade in charge.

Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth is seen on the sideline during an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Dec. 5, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. Whitworth will make history on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 against the Arizona Cardinals as the first player in NFL history to start a game at his position at 40 years old. Whitworth, who celebrates his birthday Sunday, has been the cornerstone of Los Angeles’ offense during McVay’s half-decade in charge. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Before the season ended, Whitworth was named the 2021 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year. And it’s easy to see why. "Big Whit" is obviously as committed to his family as he was his craft. That allegiance means he’ll soon shift from being coached, to the one drawing up the Xs and Os.

"Imma coach the crap outta you boys," Whitworth excitedly told his sons. "We’re going to have some fun. Okay? I love y’all."

That’s the heart of a champion.