Former Raiders All-Pro center Barret Robbins dead at 52: 'Deeply saddened'

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Former Oakland Raiders center Barret Robbins has died at age 52, Robbins' former teammate, Tim Brown, announced on X Thursday night.

The cause of death has not yet been publicly released.

"It’s with great regret I tell you I just received a call from Marissa Robbins informing me that Raiders All-Pro center Barret Robbins passed away overnight. Thankfully, he passed peacefully in his sleep," Brown wrote in his post.

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"Please pray for their girls, his family and tons of teammates who will be affected by this! It’s unfortunate that his life was never the same after he was not allowed to play in the Super Bowl! Rest peacefully, BR, you deserve it!"

Robbins played nine seasons in the NFL, all with the Raiders, from 1995 to 2003. Before the 2003 Super Bowl, Robbins disappeared for 24 hours, causing concern. Coach Bill Callahan said Robbins was incoherent and unable to play when he returned.

Robbins played all 16 games that season and made the Pro Bowl and was named a first-team All-Pro. The Raiders lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 48-21 in the Super Bowl without him.

The Houston, Texas, native later said he had not taken his bipolar disorder or depression medications.

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The second-round pick out of TCU played nine games in 2003 and was released in 2004 for the use of performance-enhancing drugs.

Robbins had multiple issues with law enforcement after his football career. In 2005, he was being investigated by police for a reported burglary in Miami Beach and was shot three times. He pleaded guilty to five charges.

Robbins was sentenced to five years in prison for a drug-related probation violation in 2011. He was released in 2012. In 2016, he was charged with assaulting a woman and her daughter outside a bar.

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"The Raiders Family is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Barret Robbins. Oakland’s second-round draft pick out of TCU in 1995, he was among the league’s top centers over nine seasons with the Raiders, earning first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors in 2002. He played in 121 career games with 105 starts, all with the Silver and Black," the Raiders said in a statement.

"The thoughts and condolences of the entire Raider Nation are with Barret’s family and friends during this difficult time."

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