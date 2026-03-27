Giants coach John Harbaugh dismisses viral Joe Biden comparison: 'I'm not accepting that'

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New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh has made it clear: he will not accept the comparison that he sounds like former President Joe Biden.

Harbaugh went viral after his introductory press conference with the Giants in January when it was pointed out on social media that he sounds like the 46th President of the United States. It is not a comparison that the 63-year-old coach was pleased with.

"I'm not happy with that at all," Harbaugh said during an appearance on Barstool Sports’ "Pardon My Take."

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"I mean, I might have had a little sore throat that day. I got a little sore throat today. You know, Joe Biden, really? I mean, I mean, come on - did you guys think I sound like Joe Biden?"

Dan Katz, a host known as "Big Cat," said that when he closed his eyes and heard Harbaugh speak, he thought the comparison was apt. Katz asked Harbaugh to talk about how much he loves ice cream, referring to Biden’s affinity for the dessert.

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"I do love ice cream," Harbaugh said in his Biden impression, drawing a laugh.

While they joked about ice cream, Harbaugh was serious about his disdain for the comparison.

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"I’m going to have to dispute that. I’m putting that in dispute right now," Harbaugh said. "I’m not accepting that. I will not accept that comparison."

Giants fans will not care about who their new head coach sounds like if he can lead the team back to the playoffs for the first time since 2022. The Giants have gone 6-11, 3-14 and 4-13 over the last three seasons, and are starved for a winning team.

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