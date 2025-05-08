Former Patriots star Julian Edelman speaks out amid Bill Belichick, Jordon Hudson drama

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

For more than a decade, Julian Edelman was coached by Bill Belichick. But, in recent weeks, the former New England Patriots coach's accomplishments during his storied football career have largely taken a back seat to his romance with Jordon Hudson.

Hudson, Belichick's 24-year-old girlfriend, was accused of attempting to assert her control during the former NFL coach's sit-down with "CBS News Sunday Morning." The interview was part of a promotional tour for Belichick's new book, "The Art of Winning: Lessons from My Life in Football."

Amid the fallout, Edelman is encouraging his former coach to return to his no-nonsense, football-first persona.

"The No. 1 thing we used to talk about all the time in New England was distractions. ‘Let’s not make distractions. The game’s already as hard as it is. To prepare for it, to play, to coach.’ And regardless of what her role is, Jordon, yeah, I thought he got an unfair public opinion on the whole thing, because that happens all the time," Edelman said during a recent appearance on FOX Sports' "The Herd with Colin Cowherd."

Edelman spent his entire NFL career with the Patriots, winning three Super Bowls along the way. He suffered a preseason ACL injury in 2017 ahead of New England's run to Super Bowl LII. The game birthed the Eagles' infamous "Philly Special" trick play.

Edelman argued that ongoing drama creates a snowball effect, which he believes ultimately leads to a distraction.

"Anytime we do behind-the-scenes this, that, you’ve got someone that represents you, they’re gonna jump in. But now that it’s gained and it’s snowballed to what it’s become right now, where we’re talking about it three weeks later, it’s become a distraction. That’s what we all think right now. This is becoming a distraction. We gotta practice what we preach here."

Cowherd took a more measured tone, suggesting that he wanted to avoid passing judgment.

"They’re both benefiting from this, her professionally and him somewhat professionally. So, I don’t like to be too judgey on this stuff," Cowherd cautioned.

While Edelman seemed to agree with Cowherd's approach, he also highlighted how long Belichick's personal life has remained a focal point.

"I dont either, but once again were talking about this three weeks later… it’s on this, it’s on that," Edelman said. "It’s getting to a point where we gotta start worrying about the ACC, (and Clemson coach) Dabo Swinney. We shouldn’t be talking about our girlfriend. And that’s how coach would say to us, so that’s the truth.

"When it comes down to running a football organization and playing football, let’s make the main thing the main thing."

During a recent edition of the "Dudes on Dudes" podcast, Edelman asserted that many of the people who analyzed Belichick's situation lacked the proper perspective.

"People are giving an unfair reality of what’s going on," the retired NFL wide receiver said. "Because she was jumping into that conversation during the interview just like any PR person would jump in when there is an unnecessary question that (they) probably didn’t go over in the pre-production meeting."

The viral interview was not the first time Hudson's apparent involvement in Belichick's career has faced headwinds. Critics spoke out over her reported involvement in North Carolina losing out on the opportunity to be featured on HBO's "Hard Knocks." According to The Athletic, Hudson had an "instrumental role" in HBO pulling the plug on the potential production of the UNC-focused docuseries.

The report also noted that Hudson had asked to be "heavily involved with the project."

Belichick, 73, has been publicly linked to Hudson since 2023. In a statement released after the CBS interview, Belichick stated that he met Hudson on a flight in 2021.

